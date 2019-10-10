Hearth & Home Shoppe had been in the same location in the heart of Mechanicsville for 30 years.
But several months ago, husband-and-wife owners Mark James and Connie Maier moved the store directly across Mechanicsville Turnpike to a bigger location.
"We’re glad to be in the new digs," James said. "It gives us a lot more space."
The new shop is at 8151 Mechanicsville Turnpike in the former Hopkins Gun & Tackle shop, which closed. It had been at 8154 Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The majority of the 10,000-square-foot store is used for the showroom, giving Hearth & Home Shoppe space to display more fireplace products.
The store now can show a couple more gas burning fireplaces and gas fireplace inserts than it could before, he said.
"We have a gas fire pit on display for outside burning, which we didn’t have before," he said,
The owners eventually want to add a wood burning stove in the front part of the showroom. "We can punch holes through the roof to burn wood. We haven't done it yet. Maybe after the new year we may get to that," James said.
The extra space gives the store more room for accessories like tools and for fireplace screens and doors.
The new space includes a warehouse as well as a kitchen and conference room.
Besides being bigger, James said the new location has better signage and gives the business better visibility from Mechanicsville Turnpike. The store is in between the Cold Harbor Restaurant and the Cold Harbor Antique Mall.
James and his wife bought the store a decade ago. Revenue and the number of employees have double since then, he said.
