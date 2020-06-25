umbrella by Haas-Jordan

A Haas-Jordan umbrella

 Haas-Jordan

Henrico County-based Dynamic Brands has added a new product to its portfolio with the acquisition of a high-end umbrella maker.

Dynamic Brands, known for its portfolio of golf products, said Thursday it has acquired the Ohio-based umbrella company Haas-Jordan, which has been making umbrellas for more than a century.

The acquisition adds another sports and recreational brand to the Dynamic Brands portfolio, which includes the golf bag brands Bag Boy and Burton, the golf gear maker Datrek Golf, along with the custom towel maker Devant Sport Towels. Dynamic Brands also owns the golf ball retriever brands I Gotcha and Search 'N Rescue, and the flagpole company Flagpole To-Go.

Haas-Jordan was founded in 1899 by the Hull brothers in Toledo, Ohio. The company is known for its golf umbrellas, as well as fashion umbrellas, custom umbrellas, folding umbrellas, apparel and drinkware.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 1942, with the assistance of PGA Tour player Byron Nelson, Haas-Jordan designed and built the first American-style golf umbrella, a design which combines large size, dense fabric weave and a double rib frame for added strength.

In 1959, the company was the first manufacturer to silk-screen umbrellas. In 1961, Haas-Jordan introduced the first all fiberglass frame and fiberglass shaft.

“We are thrilled to add the Haas-Jordan Company to Dynamic Brands’ portfolio of premium brands,” said Leighton Klevana, chief executive officer of Dynamic Brands. “Haas-Jordan has built a strong reputation as an industry leader for over 100 years, providing extraordinary products and superior customer service to thousands of green grass, retail and corporate customers.”

