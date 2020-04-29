Henrico County-based Elephant Insurance has made its first expansion into a major new U.S. market in more than three years.
The company said Wednesday it recently started to sell auto insurance policies to drivers in Ohio.
Ohio is the seventh U.S. state where Elephant now offers auto insurance. The company already provides auto insurance policies in Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.
Prior to Ohio, its most recent expansion into Indiana and Tennessee was announced in August 2016.
Ohio "is a large market, with 8 million drivers," said Alberto Schiavon, Elephant's chief executive officer. "We also like that it is not all concentrated in one big city."
"We know that consumers in Ohio are comfortable engaging with insurance companies directly, and that is our way to operate."
Elephant Insurance was founded in Henrico in 2009 as the first U.S. subsidiary of Admiral Group plc., one of the United Kingdom's leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and more than 6 million customers worldwide. Elephant grew quickly to employ hundreds of people in the Richmond area.
Both companies sell auto insurance directly to customers online and by telephone, a business model that is much more common in Europe than in the United States.
Elephant employs about 665 people in the Richmond region. Schiavon said about 98 percent of its employees are now working remotely from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, which has about 215,000 auto insurance policies in the U.S., is looking to expand sales into Georgia next, he said.
