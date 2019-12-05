Nutriati, a Henrico County-based company that makes plant-based food ingredients, has received a $12.7 million investment that will help it expand production and add jobs.
The investment, led by two firms with expertise in food ingredients and agricultural products, is the largest in Nutriati's history, said Michael Todd, the company's chief executive officer.
Founded in 2013 as a tenant in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond, Nutriati developed a process to use chickpeas as a high-protein, non-allergenic substitute for milk, eggs or wheat in foods such as pasta, non-dairy cheese, baked goods and snacks. The company sells its chickpea protein and flour to food companies under the Artesa brand.
In 2017, Nutriati moved to an office and test kitchen at the Gayton Crossing Shopping Center in Henrico.
The company is privately held and does not report sales numbers, but Todd said sales for 2019 will be about five times higher than in 2018.
"We are targeting 10 times the 2019 revenue for 2020," Todd said. "So this current infusion of capital will really allow us to expand capacity to meet the market demand for these higher-quality, gluten–free and plant- based ingredients."
The lead investor in the $12.7 million capital raise was Manna Tree Partners, a Vail, Colo.-based private equity firm that invests in companies that produce, process and distribute healthy food. Nutriati is the third investment for Manna Tree, which was founded in 2018 and is led by Gabrielle Rubenstein.
Also joining the investment round was Open Prairie, an Illinois-based private equity fund that was already an investor in Nutriati through its Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund, a growth-stage fund licensed by the USDA as a rural business investment company.
Nutriati, which employs seven people, will use the investment for additional production - the company has contract manufacturing for its products - and to build its research and development team.
"I would expect we will hire three to five people here in Richmond in 2020," Todd said.
The investment also comes as Nutriati recently entered the market for plant-based meat substitutes by introducing a textured Chickpea product.
"A lot of plant-based meats are struggling to have the right texture, so we are offering this as a solution," Todd said.
The market for plant-based alternatives could reach $28 billion globally in five years, said Michael Spinelli, Nutriati's co-founder and chief innovation officer.
