GENETWORx

A rack of patient specimens was prepared prior to testing at GENETWORx in Innsbrook on Monday

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH/

A Henrico County laboratory said Friday that it is now conducting antibody testing for the COVID-19 virus in addition to diagnostic testing.

GENETWORx, a molecular diagnostic testing lab, said it is providing the antibody blood test in response to national demand from physician offices, emergency management providers, government, assisted living facilities and employers. The tests use a patient’s blood sample to detect antibodies that indicate a past infection with the coronavirus.

The lab said its antibody test, like its diagnostic test, has emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

GENETWORx also said it is offering a new notification system for both antibody and diagnostic testing in which patients who opt in for the service can be notified of test results directly. Once the lab receives and tests a patient’s sample, results become available within 24 to 48 hours through a patient or physician portal or via text and voice message.

The company said results previously were sent directly to providers or third-party contractors.

A certificate of proof of a test result also can printed through the online portal for employees as they return to work.

GENETWORx said its antibody test is 99.8% specific and 100% sensitive.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

