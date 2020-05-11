Henrico County-based home appliance maker Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. said Monday it is delaying its first quarter 2020 financial report after discovering "accounting irregularities" in a subsidiary in Mexico.
The company filed an extension notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying it had started an investigation of irregularities "with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.
Hamilton Beach contracts with third-party suppliers to manufacture appliances. The subsidiary in Mexico is a sales, marketing and distribution operation.
The company said its audit review committee has started an internal investigation, with the assistance of outside counsel and other third-party experts.
The company said the investigation is primarily focused on realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary in order to determine the impact these matters may have on the company’s financial results. Net sales of the Mexican subsidiary were about 7% of the company’s total net sales in 2019.
Hamilton Beach said in a statement to investors that it is withdrawing its full-year 2020 fiscal outlook because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’re fortunate to be a leader in an industry that has solid ongoing demand for small kitchen appliances, as homebound consumers work to meet basic needs for food and beverage preparation," said Gregory H. Trepp, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The company said it estimates its first-quarter revenue decreased 4% to 5% compared to the 2019 first quarter because of the pandemic.
However, "consumer demand was strong for many small kitchen appliance categories in the U.S. and Canada as stay-at-home orders led to an increased focus on basic needs such as food and beverage preparation," the company said.
Its largest retail partners continue to operate both brick-and-mortar stores and online sales, while other retailers have closed brick-and-mortar stores and are selling online only.
"Sales at retailers with open brick-and-mortar stores increased in the first quarter and e-commerce sales increased significantly," the company said. "However, these increases were more than offset by the impact of closed stores."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.