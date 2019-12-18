Henrico County-based GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of the Fas Mart convenience store chain, has signed a deal to acquire the wholesale fuel distribution operations and retail locations of a Texas-based company.
The agreement, which GPM called a "transformational transaction," will expand the company's footprint by distributing fuel to 2,800-plus locations in 33 states and Washington D.C. It also will expand GPM's operations into 10 new states and add more than 225 controlled locations including 77 retail operated sites.
GPM said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Dallas-based Empire Petroleum Partners LLC.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.
"Adding ... wholesale fuel locations is a transformational event for our company, bringing significant strategic benefits and accelerating our next phase of growth" Arie Kotler, GPM's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Once the deal is completed, GPM expects to operate its wholesale gasoline division from Empire's Dallas offices. The wholesale business distributes fuel to its convenience stores as well as to third parties.
Empire's leadership team also will be retained by GPM.
"With a history of successful execution, Empire will complement GPM's existing business and serve to fuel their growth moving forward," Empire's CEO Rick Golman said in a statement.
The deal with Empires comes a couple of weeks after GPM completed the acquisition of 64 Riiser, Baltus, Mad Max and Jetz stores in Wisconsin. That acquisition is GPM’s first entry into the state of Wisconsin.
GPM is the sixth-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. based on company-owned locations and the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store industry. It operates more than 1,400 convenience stores in 23 states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.