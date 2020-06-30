Shareholders of Henrico County-based Synalloy Corp. have voted in favor of a compromise between the company’s current leadership and a dissident shareholder group that wanted to take control of its board of directors.
Based on preliminary voting results, Synalloy announced Tuesday afternoon that shareholders backed the compromise, which would keep five incumbent directors on the company’s eight-member board while adding three directors nominated by the dissident investors.
Synalloy held a virtual annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday in which votes were cast for its board of directors.
The dissident investors are Privet Fund Management LLC, an Atlanta.-based activist investment firm, and UPG Enterprises LLC, an Oak Brook, Ill.-based holding company. The two firms hold about 25% of Synalloy’s stock.
In March, they announced they were nominating a slate of five directors for the Synalloy board. The proxy battle came after Synalloy’s board twice rejected offers by Privet to buy the company last year.
The dissident group has argued the company has underperformed. They were seeking management changes, including replacing Synalloy’s chief executive officer with their own appointee.
Synalloy has a small headquarters staff in Henrico, but the company owns various manufacturing businesses in several states that make products such as chemicals, metals and infrastructure for the energy and industrial sectors. Its subsidiary companies include Brismet, formerly Bristol Metals, a maker of stainless-steel pipes with a factory in Bristol, Tenn.
“We appreciate our shareholders’ thorough engagement throughout this process,” Synalloy’s board members said in a statement. “The preliminary tallies show that shareholders unaffiliated with Privet and UPG overwhelmingly and strongly supported Synalloy’s incumbent directors and management. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and we look forward to putting Privet’s and UPG’s costly and distracting proxy campaign behind us as we focus on driving Synalloy’s business forward to enhance long-term value for all Synalloy shareholders.”
Based on the preliminary voting results, Synalloy said its incumbent directors who will remain on the board are CEO Craig Bram along with Susan Gayner, Henry Guy, Jeff Kaczka and Amy Michtich.
In a separate statement, Privet and UPG said that based on the preliminary results, their three nominees who will serve on the board are Privet partner Ben Rosenzweig, UPG co-founder Chris Hutter, and John P. Schauerman.
“We are pleased that Privet was able to play a central role in catalyzing a significant and needed refreshment of Synalloy’s board,” Rosenzweig said in a statement. “By partnering with UPG, we have been able to refresh upwards of 40% of the board and ensure that major stockholder representatives have a strong voice in the future direction of the company.”
