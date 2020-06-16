Allianz Partners, a Henrico County-based travel insurance and travel assistance company with about 1,000 Richmond-area employees, has named a new chief executive officer.
Elena Edwards has been promoted to CEO of Allianz's U.S. business unit. She will take over the top executive role on June 29, succeeding Michael J. Nelson, who had served as CEO since 2012.
Nelson has left Allianz to take another job in the travel industry, the company said.
Edwards joined Allianz in 2019, when she was named to the new role of general manager of the company's U.S. business unit. Before joining Allianz, Edwards worked in several executive roles at Henrico-based insurance company Genworth Financial.
Edwards worked for 30 years at various General Electric companies, including 17 years in the insurance industry.
Allianz operates businesses that provide travel insurance and international medical assistance. The company is a unit of Allianz SE, a multinational financial services giant with its corporate headquarters in Germany. Its travel insurance products are sold through airlines, cruise ship lines, travel club AAA and travel agencies.
The company's local office is in the Deep Run Office Park on Mayland Drive in western Henrico.
“We’re deeply grateful for the leadership and dedication that Mike [Nelson] has demonstrated while rapidly growing the U.S. business during the eight years he spent with us,” said Sirma Boshnakova, CEO of Allianz Partners Group. “While we thank Mike for his service and wish him the best, we are tremendously excited to have Elena as our U.S. CEO. Her leadership of our people and core business have contributed to our success and will help ensure a smooth transition."
