Susan Rickman, the first employee at what is now the World Pediatric Project who become the organization's longtime president and CEO, has retired.
Her last day was Friday at the Henrico County-based humanitarian nonprofit, which connects pediatric surgical and specialty diagnostic resources with critically ill children in developing countries.
"It's been the best job I've ever had. It has been an amazing experience," Rickman said.
In 2001, she joined the International Hospital for Children as its first employee. She was the executive director of the organization, which was founded by local orthodontist Julian Metts in conjunction with the South Richmond Rotary Club.
It merged in 2010 with a St. Louis-based nonprofit to create the World Pediatric Project. Her title eventually changed to president and CEO.
A career highlight for her, she said, has been building an organization with a $35 million budget that provides life-saving and life-improving surgeries and critical diagnostic procedures at no cost to more than 15,000 children in Central America and the Caribbean.
She's also gratified by the relationships the organization has cultivated with officials and leaders in the 12 countries it serves as well as having a large core of volunteer pediatric specialists serving the children in those countries that include Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominican Republic.
“Susan has been the guiding light of this organization since the very beginning,” said Brian Clare, chairman of the World Pediatric Project's executive board and chief medical officer at Newport News-based ivWatch LLC.
“She, and the WPP team she assembled, took the vision and built a global health organization focused on access to critical care for children in 12 different countries," he said in a statement. "The model she created is unlike any other in the world.”
Rickman said the timing was right for her to retire and it had been planned. She turns 65 later this year.
"I had a desire to bring in that next leader, that next global health person, who was going to take World Pediatric Project to the next level," she said.
Brian Shaw, who joined World Pediatric Project as executive vice president and chief operating officer in June, has been named the organization's interim CEO. Shaw had been as vice president for administration at Virginia Commonwealth University before joining the nonprofit.
