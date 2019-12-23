Henrico County-based Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners LLC acquired a 24-story office tower in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners, the investment management affiliate of commercial real estate firm Commonwealth Commercial Partners, bought the Chase Tower located in the heart of downtown Columbus across from Capitol Square.
Terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed. Financing was arranged by Atlantic Real Estate Capital.
The 308,337-square-foot building, constructed in 1964 and renovated in 2002, is named after one of its prominent tenants, JP Morgan Chase. The tower is currently 60% occupied.
Lingerfelt CommonWealth said the tower will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation including full elevator modernization, a first-class tenant amenity package, main lobby renovations, new HVAC mechanical equipment, and numerous other significant upgrades to building equipment.
"The opportunity to reposition an asset like Chase Tower, in a market like Columbus, aligns perfectly with our strategy of value investing in real estate markets with improving economic fundamentals," said Ryan Lingerfelt, president and chief investment officer of Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners.
"By providing comprehensive building-wide renovations, addressing aging equipment, and securing a long-term parking solution for the building tenants and their customers, we will have positioned Chase Tower to be a leader in downtown Columbus," he said.
Lingerfelt CommonWealth owns the building while Commonwealth Commercial Partners will handle the property management by opening the firm’s 15th office in the U.S.
"We're excited to expand our footprint throughout the Ohio region," said Ken Strickler, president of Commonwealth Commercial Partners. "Chase Tower represents a unique repositioning opportunity and we look forward to growing our platforms and serving the local community."
This is Lingerfelt CommonWealth’s third major acquisition of a high-rise office tower in a major U.S. city in 2019.
In July, Lingerfelt CommonWealth acquired the 42-story Campbell Mithun Tower in downtown Minneapolis. The company in May bought the Pierre Laclede Center buildings, two high-rise towers which combined have a total of 580,368 square feet, in Clayton, Mo., located about 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis.
Lingerfelt CommonWealth owns nearly 20 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at about $2 billion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Its portfolio in the Richmond region includes more than 1 million square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center and some suburban medical office buildings and shopping centers.
