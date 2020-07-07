A Henrico County-based laboratory company said Tuesday that it is planning to hire about 400 employees as it ramps up its testing capability for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Genetworx, a molecular diagnostic testing lab, said it has “immediate” hiring needs for jobs such as data entry, lab technicians, tech assistants, project managers, business managers, hiring managers and other work at its facility in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico.
“We are working 24 hours a day,” said Brian O’Neill, the company’s founder. “We have all the equipment to do 100,000 tests a day, and we have the customers. The United States is experiencing a massive demand for COVID-19 testing. We are running three shifts, flat out, and we need to hire at least another 400 people in the next several weeks.”
Genetworx now employs about 350 people in the Richmond area, O’Neill said. The company also has a laboratory near Philadelphia that is hiring.
It opened its Henrico laboratory in 2013 to do molecular testing for cancer, respiratory illness, genetic testing and other lab work.
With the coronavirus pandemic, the company started offering COVID-19 tests.
“We were very busy before this, but we are extremely busy now,” he said.
O’Neill said jobs would pay between $40,000 and $100,000 a year.
“We are willing to train smart people that want to come work for us,” he said. “We have a program called ‘Re-employing America,’ and we are targeting people whose jobs were affected by the pandemic, and others. We are also hiring people from the laboratory industry and the health care industry as other labs have seen their work decrease because of less visits to health care.”
Genetworx initially leased space in the former Innsbrook Library branch in 2013. Last month, the company leased 19,335 square feet of office space at the Park III building at 4144 Innslake Drive.
O’Neill said it now has about 80,000 square feet of space in the two buildings.
