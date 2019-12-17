Richmond developer Josh Bilder was enthusiastic Tuesday about his latest acquisition: a building on Hull Street in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond that has "big potential" for a mixed use project.
"It's a beautiful building," Bilder said shortly after buying the property at 1518 Hull St.
"It is an iconic property," he said. "It could be a catalyst for that section of Hull Street which is still kind of neglected."
Bilder bought the 1930-era building at auction as one of 10 offerings in and around the Hull Street corridor that were owned by entities controlled by Laura Dyer Hild and her husband, the former Live Well Financial CEO Michael C. Hild.
The auction generated a total of $4.676 million, which includes a 10% buyers premium added onto the highest bid.
The property Bilder acquired brought in the most of any of the 10 offerings. His final bid was $1.6 million for the building, plus the buyers premium, for a total of $1.76 million.
A house undergoing rehab and construction on East 15th Street generated the smallest amount: $45,100.
"I was very pleased with the outcome," said Bill Londrey, a partner with the real estate auction firm Tranzon Fox which handled the sale. "I think the overall number was really good and particularly for 'as-is' transactions."
Closings on the properties should be completed in the next 30 to 45 days, subject to confirmation approvals within the allotted 48 hours, Londrey said.
More than 100 people attended the auction at The Westin Richmond hotel in Henrico County.
Tranzon Fox, working with Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, handled the auction for Church Hill Ventures LLC, Kingfisher LLC and Gardenia LLC, which own the properties.
Laura Dyer Hild, who works in the Richmond office of HKS Architects, is listed as the registered agent for those limited liability companies. Being a registered agent does not mean ownership. A registered agent is simply a person who can receive notices or official government notifications on behalf of the business.
An affidavit signed by a special agent with the FBI who was on the team investigating Michael Hild's alleged bond fraud scheme indicated that Laura Dyer Hild is listed as the owner on several limited liability companies while her husband is sometimes listed as the managing member, federal court records show.
Michael Hild is the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial, a fast-growing mortgage company that abruptly closed on May 3 and laid off its 103 employees. He was arrested and charged with five federal criminal counts in a $140 million bond fraud scheme. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York City in September. His wife has not been charged with any crimes.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that properties and businesses that the Hilds own were funded by his “crime proceeds.” The couple have in recent years amassed properties in Richmond’s Manchester, Blackwell and Swansboro neighborhoods with plans to redevelop them.
***
Bilder, who is a principal of Sterling Bilder LLC development company, acquired the existing 17,656-square-foot building at the corner of Hull and 16th streets along with the additional lots in the rear at 6, 8, 10, and 12 E. 16th St.
The Hilds had planned to put 14 apartments and commercial space in the existing building and add 55 units of new construction on the rear lots. The Hilds spent about $150,000 on architectural plans and engineering drawings for the mixed use renovation and for the plan for new five-story building, Tranzon Fox said.
Given that the plans are completed, Bilder said he hopes to start construction work on the project in the next 60 days.
The project "offers a lot of potential," said Bilder, whose portfolio includes the revitalized historic East End Theater and the Patrick Henry Square development on North 24th Street, both in Church Hill.
Don Jones, owner of Richmond-based Jones Homes Custom Builders, bought the former Mechanics and Merchants Bank branch building at the northeast corner of Hull and West 12th streets. He paid $825,000.
That building, at 1129 Hull St., is where the Bankuet Place banquet hall operates. He plans to keep operating the banquet hall and is considering adding a five-story structure to the rear for apartments.
Across the street, the former bank building at 1128 Hull St. sold for $566,500. That is where the Hilds had planned Manastoh brewpub with a five-story building to be constructed behind for apartments.
The 4,000-square-foot building, which had been the former Lighthouse Diner, at 1228 Hull St. sold for $346,500.
A former church building, originally built in 1868 as Meade Memorial Episcopal Church at 1201 Decatur St., sold for $159,500.
