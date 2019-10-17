Businesses should look for opportunities to hire people with disabilities as a way to bring diversity and talent into their organizations, speakers said at an event in Richmond on Thursday marking National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
About 70 people from local businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and advocacy groups attended the Disability Employment Awareness forum hosted by Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Anthem Virginia’s Medicaid plan, at Anthem’s office on Staples Mill Road.
“It is all about employment and inclusivity,” said Jennie Reynolds, president of Anthem HealthKeepers. “It is so important to work with our community partners and to raise that awareness. What we are trying to promote is recognizing and identifying that talent out there.”
One way for businesses to help improve employment opportunities for people with disabilities is through local organizations such as Northstar Career Academy, a K-12 school in Henrico County that helps develop career skills for children and young adults with various physical and social challenges.
Northstar has a talent incubator program that puts its students into job-shadowing and internship programs at businesses in the Richmond region. About 47 businesses such as Goochland County-based Performance Food Group Co. are participating.
Holly Peele, director of the career academy, and Mark Troemel, a human resources specialist at Performance Food Group, spoke Thursday about the benefits that the program offers for both the students and the companies that participate.
Peele urged businesses to shift their thinking toward what talents people with different abilities can bring to an organization.
“Historically, when we look at disability, we have sort of been trained or conditioned to look at the medical model of disability,” Peele said. “We look at a person and say, ‘There is something you can’t do, or something that makes your life difficult.’”
“If we can think about embracing an inclusive community, we know we can all benefit from that kind of approach,” Peele said. “Let’s think about what happens when we change our world so it can be different, more accessible to everyone.”
Michelle Bellinger, a strategy and planning adviser for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said businesses should look for opportunities within their organizations for hiring people with disabilities.
Bellinger participates in an employee resource group at the Fed that works to make the organization more inclusive for people of different abilities.
Her daughter, Elena, who is on the autism spectrum, attended Northstar Academy, which gave her access to internship programs. She is now employed as a research aide at VCU’s Massey Cancer Center.
“I think it is super important that we be diverse and inclusive,” Bellinger said. “It helps make a more well-rounded organization.”
