Virginia’s State Corporation Commission rolled out a new, online electronic filing system in December designed to make it easier for businesses in Virginia to file corporate documents and simplify the online search for business records.
Instead, the switch to the new clerk’s information system, or CIS, has flooded the SCC’s office in Richmond with phone calls from people who are having trouble using the new portal. Others also say they have had difficulty filing necessary documents with the new system.
The calls have clogged up the agency’s phone lines and forced the SCC to assign additional employees and hire a third-party call center to field the inquiries. The SCC also has expanded the hours for taking calls to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
An SCC spokesman acknowledged that the rollout of the new system – which replaced a previous online filing and search system called SCC efile - has not gone as smoothly as the agency had hoped.
But he stressed that the new system – once people get accustomed to using it – is easier and more efficient than the old one.
“A lot of people are wanting us to guide them through the process,” SCC spokesman Ken Schrad said. “The clerk’s office has expanded its hours. It has added staff to try and help alleviate the transition to the new system.”
A notice posted on the SCC’s website says that “the transition to the clerk’s office new online business entity filing system is generating high call volume and delayed answering.” It directs visitors to an online question-and-answer section of the website.
H. Van Smith, a lawyer for 12 years and managing partner of the Smith Strong law firm in Henrico County, said he has been unable to file documents such as articles of incorporation for clients since the new online system was introduced. A process that previously might take a few hours at most, “might take weeks now,” he said.
“Small businesses and entrepreneurs will turn to small law firms such as mine to set up businesses and articles of incorporation in Virginia. It is routine in our practice to be doing this,” Smith said.
“From my perspective and from the perspective of my new business startup clients, this new online system and its rollout has been disaster,” Smith said. “I am sure for the [SCC] clerk’s office, it has been a nightmare because up until December 2019, I have had nothing but pleasant and great things to say about their service and ease of doing things within the SCC.”
“Since the rollout of this [system], it has not been like that,” Smith said.
“Since January, I have not been able to set up a new business for a client, and I have called the SCC clerk’s office about issues related to the website,” he said. “I have been on hold as long as an hour and a half.”
"I am sure there are smart people working to fix the issues," Smith said. "I just wish they had tested it more and been more certain of its success before they launched it."
The new system, which became active on Dec. 9, requires users, except for those just searching for information, to create a new user account to do tasks such as creating new business entities or paying annual fees. That includes the nearly 751,000 people who already had accounts in the existing SCC eFile system.
Security regulations also require that users have a personal identification number, or PIN, to complete some transactions on the system such as filing corporate annual reports with director and officer changes. The SCC mailed letters in December with the six-digit numbers to registered business entities or their agents.
As of last Tuesday, Schrad said that just under 117,800 users had created new accounts. He said call volume to the SCC was down slightly, but was still heavy.
Schrad noted that people do not have to use the electronic filing system. Business owners or their agents can still use paper documents.
"It is just for convenience that electronic is available," Schrad said. "If you still want to write us a check and submit paper forms, that is fine too."
Gregg Gammon, a commercial flooring contractor in the Richmond area, said he received a notice from the SCC in January that his business license renewal had not been paid and his business license would expire in March, despite the fact that Gammon said he had mailed a check to the agency and he had the canceled check to prove it.
It is unclear whether that glitch was the result of the new software system, but Gammon said the main problem was that he could not get through the phone lines at the SCC to resolve the mistake. Gammon said he finally was able to speak directly to someone at the SCC only after calling his state delegate’s office to complain.
“Anybody trying to get anything done with the State Corporation Commission is hitting a brick wall right now, and it has been that way for some time,” he said.
What company developed this software? How much testing was done? How much did the new system cost? We get the point, the system doesn’t work, more details please on who is responsible.
