A Honeywell plant in Chesterfield County, which shuttered Saturday after positive COVID-19 test results among some employees, reopened Thursday with "limited staff," the company said.
Bob Frashure, the president of Teamsters Local 101 that represents hourly workers at the Honeywell facility on Woods Edge Road, said six employees who are members of the union tested positive for the coronavirus.
Frashure said a company official told him last Saturday that the plant was shutting down for at least two weeks due to concerns about the virus.
But the company informed him Thursday that Honeywell has been working to have the plant cleaned and that it is planning to get the plant fully running by this coming Sunday, he said.
Frashure said he's concerned the facility, which makes a high-strength synthetic material typically used in bulletproof vests and bomb-blast containers, is reopening too soon.
"A lot of members are calling saying 'Hey Bob, I don’t feel safe going back in there, what do I do?'” Frashure said.
Jane Khodos, a Honeywell spokeswoman, said that out of an "abundance of caution" the plant temporarily closed "after we were notified that a few employees tested positive for COVID-19."
"The site was professionally deep cleaned and sanitized during this period," Khodos said.
Khodos did not provide the specific number of employees who tested positive for the virus. While the union represents hourly workers, it does not represent salaried workers at the plant.
Of the union members at the plant who have tested positive for the virus, Frashure said one person has been admitted to a hospital. The union represents 120 hourly employees at the site.
"I'm worried about our people going back in there and getting this virus and then them having to shut it right back down," Frashure said.
While the union president agreed with Honeywell's decision to temporarily shutter the plant, he said the company did not provide adequate compensation for employees who were left jobless during the plant's closure. Honeywell only provided up to three days of pay to employees, but told the workers to seek unemployment benefits for any additional lost work, Frashure said.
Khodos said the steps the company took are in line with the collective bargaining agreement with the union, including compensating employees who were scheduled to work within 72 hours of the decision to close the plant.
"Employees are eligible to use paid vacation time or to apply for unemployment benefits while the site was shut down," Khodos said.
Frashure said Honeywell did not promptly provide personal protective equipment for employees at the plant, adding that he feels that allowed the virus to spread.
The company has been implementing precautions that are in line with Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders, including restricting site access, daily cleanings, staggering work to increase social distancing and providing masks to employees, Khodos said. "These masks were provided in March," she said.
