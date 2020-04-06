Get all the latest local and national COVID-19 coverage and more for just $3 for the first 3 months.

Report scams

To report a scam, here are some agencies or organizations:

Virginia Attorney General's office: (800) 552-9963 or by email at consumer@oag.state.va.us

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force: call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (866) 720-5721 or email at disaster@leo.gov

The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia: call (804) 648-0016 or go to bbb.org\scamtracker. The BBB has advice at bbb.org\coronavirus on how to avoid COVID-19 scams.