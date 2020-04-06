In these uncertain times, authorities warn there's one thing consumers can be sure of - scam artists will try to take advantage of the pandemic to separate people from their money through fraudulent means.
"We know when there is a tragedy or disaster or crisis like this, there are some people who are going to try to scam money off of it," Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in telephone interview. "It's almost impossible to get [the money] back."
Federal and state authorities consider the pandemic such a ripe target for scams that they created the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, made up of officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, and U.S. attorneys in Virginia.
The task force warned in recent days that scammers will try to trick people into giving criminals the payment they are set to receive under the recently enacted federal law that aims to soften the economic fallout from the virus.
That task force has warned about other potential scams, such as con artists touting fake cures for the virus or false websites that claim to be selling medical supplies but end up pocketing money without providing anything in return. There's even scams involving mobile applications that track the spread of COVID-19 that could contain malware to snatch a user's personal information from their phone.
Authorities also warn of price gouging schemes that drive up the price on scarce items, such as hand sanitizer.
There's also charity scams that allege to be for organizations raising money to address the virus, the task force says. Charity Navigator suggests running nonprofits through its database at charitynavigator.org to ensure they are legitimate charities.
The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia has issued its own warnings, saying that the organization has become aware of text message scams sent to senior citizens that falsely allege to be from the U.S. Department of Health and direct the recipient to take an online COVID-19 test in order to get a government stimulus payment.
Sometimes the scam comes in the form of an email that directs users to click on a hyperlink in order to get a stimulus payment.
Scammers could use text messages, phone calls, social media and email to ply their dishonest trade, authorities said. Authorities are urging consumers to disregard unsolicited communications.
"Remember the common sense you were taught as a child," said Barry N. Moore, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia. "If it doesn't look or sound right, it's probably not. Don't engage whatever it is and report it to law enforcement and the BBB."
The Better Business Bureau also warns that as more employees are working remotely during the virus's spread, companies and workers need to be wary about scams targeting people working from home.
One victim reportedly lost about $250 to a fake tech support service that requested payment after a pop-up advertisement froze the victim's computer, the Better Business Bureau said.
Other schemes involve a "business email compromise scam" where criminals impersonate an employees' boss using email in order to request payments to supposed "vendors" through a wire transfer, the BBB says.
There's also dubious work from home jobs that advertise a high hourly wage for a job entailing little work, according to the BBB.
Authorities warn consumers that no matter how official a communication may seem, don't respond to it.
Herring suggested that if someone is reaching out and claiming to be with a government agency or a business, the consumer should simply hang up and contact the agency or business directly.
The Internal Revenue Service warned taxpayers last week about possible scams where fraudsters may try to get you to sign over your check to them or get you to “verify” your filing information in order to steal your money.
Scams target everybody, the BBB's Moore said. But he added that seniors are prevalent targets for criminals, adding that scammers target older residents with false claims about cures and free money.
"If you know a senior - family, friend, neighbor - call them regularly. Call them and contact them and ask them how they are doing. They are the most susceptible to scams," Moore said. "This is a time, more than ever, to remember folks in retirement communities or living alone because loneliness feeds the need to talk to somebody, even if that somebody is a criminal with a smooth voice on a telephone."
Karen Roberto, senior fellow at the Virginia Tech Center for Gerontology, said scam victims come from all economic backgrounds and education levels.
It can be hard to see how some people could be scammed, but Roberto said people who should know better have fallen prey to con artists.
Roberto's advice to someone being approached by a scammer: don't engage at all, and tell someone else about what happened to prevent someone else from becoming a victim.
"We don't want 'every stranger is a danger' kind of mentality, but we want to be cautious, and it's better to air on the side of caution than not," Roberto said.
Herring said that some of the scams that are being perpetuated are following some familiar ones that authorities have seen before. For example, one ongoing scam is someone who claims they are from a utility threatening to cut off service unless a gift card is sent to them, the attorney general said.
