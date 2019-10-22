In a first for the agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval for the Richmond-based tobacco company Swedish Match North America to sell one of its smokeless tobacco products as a "modified risk" product.
The FDA's approval means that Swedish Match can market eight versions of its General Snus - a brand of oral, smokeless tobacco sold and consumed in pouches - as less risky to a user's health when compared with smoking cigarettes.
General Snus is widely sold at retail in the U.S., and the FDA authorization enables Swedish Match to claim that "using General Snus instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis."
It is the first time the FDA has authorized a tobacco product as "modified risk" under rules established when Congress gave the federal agency authority to regulate tobacco products in 2009.
In a statement, Swedish Match - a Sweden-based company with its North American headquarters in downtown Richmond - called the decision "historic."
“Today’s decision is a huge accomplishment for public health in the U.S. and another step toward realizing our vision of a world without cigarettes,” said Gerry Roerty, Swedish Match's vice president and general counsel.
Swedish Match makes various types of smokeless and chewing tobacco and cigars, but not cigarettes. General Snus is made in Sweden.
Even with the modified risk approval, warning labels will remain on the General Snus tobacco cans. Those rotating labels, which have been required on smokeless tobacco products sold in the U.S. since 1986, warn consumers that the products can cause mouth cancer, gum disease or tooth loss.
But the modified-risk authorization means Swedish Match can use other ways to communicate to consumers the potential for lower risk when compared with smoking.
"There is a range of marketing opportunities for us, including point-of-sale and websites," said Jim Solyst, Swedish Match's vice president for federal regulatory affairs.
"This decision reinforces that a reduction of risk can occur by switching to a product like General Snus," Solyst said.
The FDA said Tuesday that it approved Swedish Match's modified risk application after reviewing scientific evidence on the company's snus products including long-term epidemiological studies showing that relative to cigarette smoking, exclusive use of the specific smokeless tobacco products poses lower risk of certain diseases.
"Today’s action demonstrates the viability of the pathway for companies to market specific tobacco products as less harmful to consumers, but only following a thorough scientific evaluation by the FDA," said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless.
However, the agency also warned that a modified-risk designation "does not mean these products are safe or 'FDA approved.'"
"All tobacco products are potentially harmful and addictive, and those who do not use tobacco products should continue to refrain from their use," the FDA said in a statement. "The modified risk orders are product-specific and limited to five years."
The approval for the Swedish Match product comes as U.S. tobacco companies have been seeking to introduce new products to the market as alternatives to smoking conventional cigarettes.
Henrico County-based tobacco company Altria Group Inc. has a modified-risk application pending before the FDA for a moist snuff product made by its subsidiary, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co.
“We believe FDA’s modified risk tobacco product pathway is important and that adult tobacco consumers deserve accurate and scientifically grounded communications about tobacco products,” said Altria spokesman Steve Callahan.
According to this news item, "using General Snus instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis."
But that means General Snus instead of cigarettes still puts you at a GREATER RISK of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis" than not using it. And it is still primarily for delivering nicotine which is highly addictive. Sounds like many thousands more needless and completely avoidable cases of deforming and deadly diseases.
What are the projected sales for General Snus? How many additional cases of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis are those sales projected to produce over a one year, ten year, or twenty-five year period? These questions need to be answered in these sorts of news reports if we are to get a reasonable measure of the social, health, and financial costs to the product's users and to tax payers.
