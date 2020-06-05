The coronavirus pandemic forced the founders of Brandefy out of their office in downtown Richmond and even stranded one of the startup company's employees overseas, but it hasn't stopped the venture from forging ahead with its business plans.
In fact, during the pandemic, the Richmond-based startup has seen a lot more consumer interest in its technology service - a website and mobile app that enables shoppers to compare prices and ingredients for various skin care and cosmetic products.
"We have seen a huge increase in engagement," said Meg Pryde, Brandefy's chief executive officer who co-founded the business with Carolyn Kochard. They were friends in undergraduate school at the University of Virginia before founding the business in 2017.
Brandefy is one example of a local startup company that has grasped at opportunities emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.
Some startup companies are pivoting their business models to meet challenges presented by the pandemic, while others have been pushed into more of a "wait-and-see" mode, hoping for the economy to recover over the next few months or year.
The coronavirus has resulted in a severe hit to local startups such as FarmRaiser, which runs a website where fundraiser organizers can connect with local farmers or makers of other products to sell for fundraising events, and Dinegigs, a startup which develops human resources management technology tools for restaurants.
Some businesses, such as the educational technology company Trilogy Mentors, have seen a big spike in demand because of the closing of schools, while others such as The Shed, which runs an online platform for rentals of various products such as tools and sporting goods, have adjusted their business models.
"A couple of folks just had the right product for this type of time, who are just thriving," said Richard Wintsch, executive director of Startup Virginia, a business incubator in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom that has about 80 startup companies as members and a large network of business mentors.
Startup Virginia provides mentoring and office space for new companies, but it was forced to close those offices when the pandemic hit Virginia. Its member companies are now working remotely from home but still receiving mentoring services.
"I would say the majority of them, being entrepreneurs, often see things as an opportunity and see how to do things differently and how to adjust to a new normal," Wintsch said. "Does that new normal allow them pursue something else or switch to a new model? We have some that are definitely doing that."
Others have been more severely impacted and have hit pause on business plans or are holding on until the economy can recover. "Our role throughout all of this is that we support each one with their own unique difficulties or challenges or opportunities," Wintsch said.
Brandefy hit 80,000 user sessions on its app and website in April, its highest-ever number of online interactions and an increase of about 15% percent over the prior month.
"We have seen those increases month-to-month ever since the pandemic hit," Pryde said. "With this pandemic, consumers are really looking for alternative options that are more affordable."
Some of the largest beauty products retailers have been forced to close their brick-and-mortar stores or have reduced store hours, driving demand for online bargain shopping, Pryde said.
"There is a need for consumers to find those alternatives," she said. "They can use our app to find those alternatives from their couch."
To generate additional revenue during the pandemic, the company also has started a subscription box program this summer in which customers can get a box of skin care products delivered to them.
Dinegigs, a local startup founded in 2017 by Duncan Parker, a former restaurant manager and financial advisor, also has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus on its main customer base: the restaurant industry.
The startup created an online platform designed to make it easier and faster for restaurants to hire and onboard workers and for professionals in the industry to apply for jobs. By late last year, the startup had signed up about 100 restaurants and hotels in Virginia to use its service.
Then the coronavirus essentially shut down much of the restaurant and hospitality industry nationwide. "It is pretty brutal out there," Parker said.
"I fear we are going to lose more than half of our restaurants before this is all said and done," Parker said, adding that he fears many hospitality industry workers will leave the state to find jobs unless more is done to help businesses re-open. "It is scary looking forward, because we don't know how many restaurants are going to survive all this."
Parker said the pandemic has taken his startup "back to square one."
"We had a strong three-year plan going into this," he said. "Now, the timeline has stretched out. We are looking at a five- to 10-year plan now."
The crisis also has made it harder to raise capital, Parker said - "the exception being maybe if you were already in due diligence with investors."
Fortunately, Parker said his startup was already operating in a lean, low-cost manner. "I am thankful that expenses are low, overhead is low, and we can hang on for a year or two."
"Our goal right now is to just hunker down and weather the storm and keep our eyes on the future," he said.
FarmRaiser had just established an office in March in the Startup Virginia building in Richmond when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted everything.
The company, founded in 2015 by Northern Virginia resident Mark Abbott, has a website and platform that enables schools, scout troops and other organizations to do fundraisers by connecting them with local suppliers of various products, ranging from farm-raised fruits and vegetables to coffee, artisan cheese and honey, who share the proceeds of sales with the fundraising group. FarmRaiser also shares a small portion of the proceeds.
"The goal was to replace cookies and candies and junk food in fundraisers with products that are made and grown locally," Abbott said.
The company, which has aided fundraising programs in more than 40 states, established a presence in Virginia in 2019 with a network of about 50 product suppliers in the state. It opened an office in Startup Virginia this year led by Lauren Smith, the startup's "chief cultivator."
When the pandemic hit, though, schools closed and fundraising campaigns started to dry up, hitting revenue for the company and its suppliers.
"We went from what would typically happen at this time of year - $15,000 to $20,000 a day in transactions - to $500 in transactions," Abbott said. "This was going to be our biggest quarter ever until COVID happened."
So FarmRaiser has found itself in survival mode, but not without hope.
Fortunately, in late May the company, which has three employees, was approved for a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program - a program passed by Congress to support small business during the downturn.
The loan was for just under $30,000, and the company also was approved for an federal economic disaster loan to help keep it operating during the downturn.
"The rules for spending are complex and not well-suited for our business, as the only eligible expense we have is payroll, but we’d be out of cash without it so we are making it work," Abbott said.
With its typical business model on hold, the company has now started a campaign on its website FarmRaiser.com, in which people can buy food baskets supplied by local farmers and food producers to donate to food banks.
"Pretty much as soon as COVID-19 happened, we knew that farmers were in for extraordinarily hard times," Smith said. "We also knew this would affect food insecure communities. We quickly wanted to take advantage of our amazing local resources, our local food networks and relationships with food banks to move as many goods as possible and have farmers be paid for that food at a good price."
Trilogy Mentors developed technology in the burgeoning "EdTech," or educational technology, industry, which aims to use online and digital services to improve tutoring and other education services.
The Richmond-based startup, founded by John Failla in 2015, developed an online platform that matches K-12 students with academic tutors and mentors based on a students' particular needs. One of its key goals is to enable tutors to communicate with students across distances without having to meet in person.
After the business, which is also a member of Startup Virginia, received $835,000 from investors last year, it pivoted its business model to work with existing tutoring companies across the country to use its platform to enable easier interactions between tutors and students.
Since the coronavirus shut down schools across the country, "we got hit with a wave of demand," for online tutoring services, Failla said.
The number of weekly tutoring sessions using the Trilogy Mentors platform has grown about 1,000% in the last few months, Failla said. He sees it at as a rapid acceleration of what had been a slow but steady trend towards more people using online education.
"At the same time, we have given out thousands of dollars in grants and deferred sales to tutoring partners," Failla said. "We view this opportunity as a rare moment when we can build lifelong loyalty with these tutoring partners."
Previously, Failla said he expected it would take five years for even 50% of tutoring to shift online versus in-person. Now, that shift is happening much faster.
While Failla expects some return to normal teacher and student interactions when the virus subsides, "education will never fully go back to the way it was, and that is just a fact of the matter of what has happened," he said. "A lot of [tutoring] groups were forced to go online, and they are now seeing additional value in what is happening online."
AnswersNow has seen a similar rise in demand for its online service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Richmond-based startup, founded by Jeff Beck, a licensed clinical social worker, and Adam Dreyfus, director of the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph's Villa, provides an online, digital platform that matches parents of children with autism to licensed clinicians who can offer on-demand counseling.
The company's website traffic has bumped up 300% percent during the pandemic, Beck said.
"We have seen traffic usage and everything across the board tick up," Beck said. "That has a lot to do with the fact that families and caregivers and their children have moved into their homes, and many of them are not able to get the services they were getting prior to the pandemic: Clinic-based services and home-based services and school–based services. Many of those are very much on hold for the time being."
Beck said some insurers also are now covering - at least temporarily - the company's online services. "That has been a big shift for us, from that out-of-pocket cost to get it covered by insurers, so it is as little cost as possible for families."
"I am actually fairly optimistic," Beck said of the startup's future. "We see ourselves as an essential service for many of these families, and this [pandemic] has just exacerbated the need for that reliable, clinical expertise."
The Shed was already pivoting its business model before the coronovirus hit.
The Goochland County-based startup, founded by entrepreneurs Karen Rodgers O'Neil and Daniel Perrone, was created to take advantage of the so-called "sharing economy."
It set up warehouses in Goochland and in Denver where people could store items that they don't use often such as tools and sports equipment and rent those products to other people who need them, sharing the rental revenue with the company.
Last year, the company started to pivot its business to work with manufacturers and retailers of various products to rent those items to consumers. The company has formed partnership with manufacturers such as Stanley Black & Decker to rent tools.
"We have 30 manufacturers that have signed agreements with our warehouses," O'Neil said. "Business has changed, and we have figured out a better way."
During the pandemic, the startup also has formed partnerships with companies such as Commonwealth Event Co. to provide tents to restaurants, country clubs and fitness centers for outdoor activities that adhere to social distancing rules.
The Shed also launched program to help local contractors. The company received a $10,000 grant from a local bank to be give out 100 rental vouchers worth $100 contractors who are getting back to business.
“We’ve completely reimagined the everyday product rental experience,” Perrone said. “It just so happens that our rental marketplace solution comes at a time when consumers need it most due to the current pandemic and economic uncertainty. We’re providing an easy alternative to buying that many desperately need.”
