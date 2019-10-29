Wipro Ltd., a multinational technology services company based in India, has opened an office in western Henrico County and expects to hire an additional 200 people in the Richmond region by 2021.
The company recently opened a 10,000-square-foot office in the Suntrust Center just off West Broad Street near Interstate 64.
The new office is designed as an innovation and engineering center to provide services to the company’s clients such as technology engineering, customer experience solutions and cybersecurity, among other services.
“Our intent is how we can bring innovation, plus some of that digital age transformation to our customers,” said Sharad Gupta, vice president for financial services for Wipro.
The center will focus particularly on financial technology services — what is often referred to as “fintech” — but it will not exclusively focus on that. “It is a hub for us in the Mid-Atlantic region,” Gupta said, adding that the company will work with various clients along with startup businesses in the community.
Wipro is a global company with about 175,000 employees and about $9 billion in revenue. The company already employs more than 500 people in Virginia, including about 420 in the Richmond area who mostly work at client sites.
A spokesman said the company has been making large investments in its U.S. operations for several years. Earlier this year, the company opened a software center of excellence in Dallas and a digital and technology center in Minneapolis.
About 24 employees are now working at the Henrico center.
“We are just starting” with hiring, said Gupta, adding that the company chose the Richmond area for the new center in part because it could hire from Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond, the University of Virginia and other Virginia schools.
“Our intent is to hire a lot of talent from colleges and make sure we are helping them grow and train,” Gupta said. “We want to partner with the universities for research programs and to look for talent.”
“Our intent is not to make them experts in one technology,” he said of new hires. “Our intent is to make them experts in how to learn. We believe technology is going to continuously evolve and change.”
Gupta said the company also decided to open the center in the Richmond area because of its existing client base here, as well as the local technology startup culture.
