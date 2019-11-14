An investment firm has acquired a majority stake in Whitlock, a Goochland County-based company that has grown over the last 30 years to become a global provider of audiovisual and video collaboration systems and services.
Marlin Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, bought the stake in Whitlock in October. The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but Whitlock said it makes Marlin Equity the majority shareholder in the company.
Whitlock’s founder and chairman, John Whitlock, and its chief executive officer, Doug Hall, said they both have retained ownership stakes in the company. Hall will remain CEO and Whitlock will serve as an adviser to its board of directors.
Whitlock employs about 860 people at 20 offices, including about 220 in Virginia and 110 in the Richmond region.
The company will maintain the Whitlock name and brand.
“The only thing that has changed is that Marlin now has the majority investment in the business,” Hall said. “It is the same company and same name, same leadership team and strategy. They are adding more advisory skills to help us grow the business.”
Marlin Equity Partners has about $6.7 billion of capital under management and has completed more than 150 acquisitions of businesses in multiple industries.
Whitlock and Hall described the deal as a recapitalization.
“I think of it as more of a strategic partnership,” said John Whitlock, an entrepreneur who also had been the company’s chief executive officer. “I think it is really cool the startup ecosystem that has been built here.”
Whitlock was founded in 1988 as a computer products and services company called ValCom. In 1991, the company acquired Audio Fidelity Communications Corp., an audiovisual, video and computer products company that was founded in 1955.
At the time, when the audiovisual business was selling equipment such as VCRs and televisions on carts for schools and whiteboards, Whitlock was mainly interested in the business because it had an authorization to distribute Apple products in schools. “Back in 1995, we ended up selling the computer company and kept the audiovisual company,” John Whitlock said. Hall also joined the company that year.
The company now provides large and complex audiovisual systems such as big screens and video walls for businesses and other clients around the world.
“Over the 24 years we have worked together, we have grown the company to be one of the leaders in the industry,” John Whitlock said.
