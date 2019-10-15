Venture X

To start, CameraMatics LLC is opening an office with five employees at Venture X in the Scott's Addition area.

An Ireland-based company that makes equipment for fleet tracking is opening its North American headquarters in Richmond and plans to hire up to 100 employees in the next five years.

CameraMatics LLC expects to invest about $25 million in its U.S. operations, local economic development officials announced Tuesday.

To start, CameraMatics is opening an office with five employees at Venture X, a coworking office space in the Scott’s Addition area of Richmond.

The company is already searching for a larger headquarters facility in the region as it grows, according to the Greater Richmond Partnership, an economic development group for the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties.

Founded in 2016, the Dublin-based firm provides a combination of onboard cameras, driver safety and compliance apps, and fleet telematics — systems that monitor vehicles — to help companies better manage fleet operations and safety.

CameraMatics plans to build a team of executives in Richmond to manage its U.S. business, said Simon Murray, CameraMatics co-founder, in a statement.

A site location consultant for the company contacted the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in 2018 about opening its U.S. headquarters in Virginia, and company officials visited the Richmond area in March.

The company chose Richmond for its North American headquarters because the region is “strategically located on the eastern corridor of the U.S., close to our partners and our growing customer base,” said Mervyn O’Callaghan, the company’s co-founder.

