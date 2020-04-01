As the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted daily routines in recent weeks, many residents in the Richmond region are steering clear of grocery aisles and are instead going online to check off the items on their shopping lists.
Area shoppers say they like the ability of ordering their groceries online and either getting their food delivered to their homes or picking it up while they drive up to the store to collect their order. Either way, they say, they avoid crowds and the possible germs that might be inside brick-and-mortar stores.
But the services have come with challenges.
Some shoppers say they have had trouble tracking down some items, such as disinfectant wipes, eggs or rice, that are on their shopping lists. Others say they have to order groceries days ahead of time - sometimes nearly a week in advance - before being able to get their groceries delivered or picked up from the store.
"One obviously has to plan pretty far ahead to get what you need," said Jim Culbert, a Midlothian resident who picked up his grocery order Tuesday at the Kroger store at The Shoppes at Bellgrade off Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield County.
It typically has taken him four or five days to get his grocery orders from the time he orders them online and picks them up at the store.
But Culbert, who is in his 70s, feels he has little choice but to deal with the delays in getting his groceries. He's turned to the online ordering service with at-store pickup as a way to avoid going into the supermarket and potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.
The demand for the Kroger Pickup service has been on the rise in recent weeks, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager with Kroger's Mid-Atlantic division, which includes the 18 stores in the Richmond region. The chain also has waived its $4.95 fee for the service.
"Because of the surge, our customers may experience limited inventory options and longer wait times than usual," McGee said. "We appreciate our customers’ understanding as we work tirelessly to serve the community during this unprecedented time."
Other retailers, including Walmart and Whole Foods, also have seen increases in online grocery orders.
"We’ve seen an increase in people shopping online for groceries and are working around the clock to continue to deliver grocery orders to customers as quickly as possible,"a Whole Foods spokeswoman said.
Home delivery services through Instacart, Shipt or Amazon Prime also have soared.
Retailers such as Publix, Wegmans, Kroger, Aldi, Whole Foods, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Costco and Lidl use one of the delivery service platforms where customers go online to order products from those stores and have one of those services deliver them to the home.
Instacart, one of the nation's largest grocery shopping and delivery service companies, is seeing the highest customer demand and usage in its history, a representative said.
Instacart has "more active shoppers on our platform today than ever before picking and delivering groceries for millions of consumers," the representative said Tuesday. "Over the last 72 hours, more groceries were sold on our platform than ever before."
At Libbie Market in Richmond's West End, home delivery orders have spiked amid the coronavirus concerns, co-owner David Taylor said.
The store on Libbie Avenue typically delivered about 20 orders a week to homes within 5 miles of the store before the virus outbreak.
Now the store is handling 300 to 400 online orders weekly, Taylor said.
"I believe when things [get] back to whatever the normal looks like in the future, I think we will maintain a lot of this online business," Taylor said last week. "I think a portion of it will come back in store, but I think some people have decided that's the way they will shop for at least a portion of their needs."
The Market @ 25th, a grocery store that opened nearly a year ago in Richmond's north Church Hill neighborhood, started a grocery delivery service in early March.
The store had been planning to offer the service for a while before the coronavirus outbreak, said Derek Houston, a business analyst at the store. Still, the service, which is delivering fewer than 20 orders a day, plans to expand the service in order to serve more people, Houston said.
"It was a service we thought the community needed, and now it's much more important than before," Houston said. "We definitely want to put more focus on it."
Debbie Miller received her very first grocery delivery to her Goochland County home on Tuesday, an order that was submitted through Amazon Prime.
The delivery driver put the items, including a loaf of bread, bottles of water and blueberries, on her driveway as requested. Miller said she and her husband planned to could go out and wipe the items down while wearing plastic gloves.
Miller, 67, said the groceries included items from Whole Foods, adding that there were limits on the amount of items that could purchased at one time.
"We're not leaving our property," Miller said. "We're having it delivered to us."
Jennie Romero, who lives in Church Hill, said she's shopped for some grocery items online here and there prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Now she's doing all her grocery shopping online and is missing the experience of perusing the store aisles.
"In fact, I've got my grocery list in front of me right now, and my task is to place the delivery [order] today," Romero said on Monday. "It is a new normal, and I don't like it at all."
The online orders have come with delays of one to two days from the moment she submits the orders, Romero said.
Romero said one of her and her husband's routines was to go to the grocery store on a Friday night. Now amid the concerns over the virus, that's all changed. Romero said being away from the stores is a kind of civic responsibility.
"I can be one less person out there and lessen the risk for everyone," Romero said.
Although some residents said they've been pleased with the online offerings and have had to deal with minor substitutions for missing items, Jim Serra is not among those who are making the switch to online shopping.
"It really hasn't impressed us, let's put it that way," Serra said.
Serra said he and his wife, who live in Chesterfield County, found lots of items out of stock when they tried to order their groceries online. For example, eight out of 10 items they tried to order from CVS were listed as out of stock, but the items were available during a trip to the store. Some items they have been seeking online are out of stock for weeks at a time.
Instead of shopping online, Serra said he plans to go during the early morning senior shopping hour at grocery stores like Publix to get what he needs.
"If I get there early in the morning, I can find almost everything I need - toilet paper, paper towels," Serra said.
Others like ordering groceries online and having them delivered to their homes.
"Right now, it's nice. I don't need to be going to a big grocery store," said Jennifer Dalch, a Richmond resident who recently started having groceries delivered to her condominium.
"I'm over 70 years old, and I don't need to be around a bunch of people," she said.
Maria Garnett, who lives in Richmond, said she is only getting her groceries through online orders and then wiping down the products once they arrive at home.
"The delivery window tends to be further out now," Garnett said. "Before it used to be pretty easy to get same-day delivery, and now it's not uncommon to have to place an order for the next day or several days out."
Garnett, who shopped online before the coronavirus concerns arose, said that nowadays she's encountered difficulty getting some items online - such as rice and all-purpose flour - because they've been out of stock.
After the pandemic passes, she said she plans to keep ordering online, but she's looking forward to getting back to perusing the aisles at the grocery.
"For me, going to the grocery store is very much a therapeutic ritual of my weekend," said Garnett, 31. "So I'm really looking [forward] to having that being part of my life again."
