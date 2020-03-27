Like thousands of other Richmond-area professionals, the five employees of Flourish Spaces are adjusting to the new reality of working from kitchen tables or ad-hoc home work spaces since the coronavirus pandemic closed many professional and service offices.
On March 16, the interior design firm shut down its office on East Clay Street because of the pandemic, and everyone is now working from home, in the same sudden shift that happened at hundreds of other Richmond-area offices over the last few weeks.
“We are like everybody else, just experimenting and trying to do things,” said Stevie McFadden, the founder of the firm. “For us, in-person collaboration is such a big part of what we do as a team with our clients, but it has been a week or two of adjustments.”
Like other businesses, the design firm has turned to technology to sustain its work, now holding Monday project update meetings and daily “virtual lunches” using Google Hangouts, one of many online video conferencing platforms that enable every staff member to use their computer to see and speak with every other person in a meeting on a split screen.
The meetings start with expressions of gratitude, an important psychological boost during a time when huge numbers of U.S. workers either have been laid off, suddenly find their jobs in jeopardy or otherwise feel uncertain about the future.
“I feel lucky that we are in the boat that the thing we are complaining about is we miss being in the office as a team,” McFadden said.
The technology has held up so far, but one staff member had to upgrade her internet services because there are now several people at her home using it, sucking up bandwidth.
The sudden shift to remote work has upended business plans and forced changes to business models.
Floricane, a Richmond-based consulting firm that helps organizations with strategic planning, management and leadership development, has had to rethink its whole business model that centered on bringing groups of people from its client organizations into a room to develop strategy.
A 10-person limit to gatherings means that’s out the window, so the firm has shifted to having virtual gatherings for clients.
Floricane’s own staff has been working remotely since March 16, including founder John Sarvay, now at home in North Richmond with his wife, Nikole, who runs her own small business communications firm, and their children Jack, 5, and Thea, 12.
“Establishing a rhythm has been the hardest challenge, and we may have started to find our stride,” Sarvay said.
“Rather than trying to cram everything into small windows, which was driving both Nikole and I crazy, we’re started blocking out more sizable chunks of the day,” he said. “One person works on their business for several hours, while the other does their best to entertain, educate, feed and exhaust the children — so we can both work late at night when they’re presumably asleep.”
***
Employers have spoken for years about the flexibility that technology can offer for remote work.
But in the last two weeks, an untold number of people in the Richmond area as well as throughout Virginia and the country have shifted to remote or at-home work in what amounts to a tremendous test of the economy’s ability to sustain that kind of work.
Despite all the talk about technology’s impact on work, only 24 percent of U.S. employees did some or all of their work at home as of 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Society for Human Resources Management organization also reported that, based on a COVID-19 preparedness survey conducted March 12 and 13, remote work is far from commonplace for many workers and their companies.
Nearly half — 49 percent — of the 1,024 full-time workers in the U.S. surveyed said they never work from home, and an additional 23 percent only work from home during special circumstances, such as to care for a sick child or during extreme weather.
And 40 percent of respondents said their employer does not have the technology necessary to support working from home.
“It is definitely a stress at so many levels for the technology,” said Eva Hartmann, chair of Greater Richmond SHRM, a chapter of the national Society for Human Resource Management.
It also can also be a strain for individuals and organizations unaccustomed to that kind of work on a large scale, said Hartmann, the chief human resources officer at Schnabel Engineering in Henrico County.
“It is one thing to work at home when you are alone,” she said, but another thing entirely when your entire organization shifts to that model, and when you are at home with children who are now out of school.
“This is probably the most stress the system will get,” Hartmann said. “I like to think after this event, people and employers will be more open to the possibility of remote work.”
Hartmann said it is important for leaders to set realistic expectations for what can or cannot be done during a period of disruption, while keeping communications open.
“Not everyone is going to be able to get their eight hours in before 5 p.m.,” she said, adding that employers can use strategies such as work sharing to balance out time.
“I think the key is just going to be communications through this — communication both to keep people aware of what is happening and to keep people calm and engaged,” she said.
***
Many Richmond-area professionals are juggling work duties from home while also looking after children who are now out of school for the duration of the academic year.
“It’s certainly been an adjustment and much more exhausting than the normal work day,” said Dave Dixon, an associate professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy who has been working from home since March 13.
His wife, Lisa, is a hospital pharmacist and still working there, so Dixon is balancing his ongoing job duties with watching their children Wyatt, 6, and Ellie, 9, not to mention a 100-pound Labrador retriever named Luke.
The days start early as the parents try to get their children’s daily schedule on track before they have to work. “Meals and snacks have to be made, the dishwasher emptied and reloaded, and much more, to keep the household running, while simultaneously trying to concentrate on work,” Dixon said.
Dixon said VCU and the School of Pharmacy have provided resources to help get acclimated to online teaching and have provided regular communication to keep everyone updated. He has been able to keep in touch with students using virtual teaching and the Zoom online video conferencing platform.
He is also trying to keep his research work going. “I had plans for the next phase of a project that is certainly going to be on hold,” he said. “For academia, I think the research impact is going to be significant.”
Work time and personal time now seem to bleed together, Dixon said, though he added that he feels luckier than most.
“This is hard for everyone, and especially hard for those who are now out of work, don’t know where the next paycheck will come from, or have older family members to take care of,” he said. “I’m hoping all of this will bring all of us closer together, which is admittedly a bit ironic given we’re all supposed to be practicing physical distancing for who knows how long.”
***
Working from home is nothing new for Vana Chupp.
She’s been managing her business Le Papier Studio, a jeweler specializing in making custom silhouettes and jewelry from photographs, from home for 12 years. She has several employees who also work from home.
“The only thing semi-new for me now is that my kids are home now all the time,” said Chupp, who has two sons, one in high school and the other in second grade. Her husband, an architect, also is working at home now.
Based on her experience working at home, Chupp suggests making a daily schedule for work duties and the children, creating blocks of time for each, and planning out the daily activities for the kids before each day.
“We are all kind of stressed” right now, Chupp said. “Try to check emails first thing in the morning and then in afternoon. Know that you can’t do it all. Some days it is going to be more family oriented, some days more work oriented.”
***
Some Richmond-area professionals are using technology to adapt how they do their work.
Fiorella Carhuaz, a public educator for the Virginia Poison Control Center, normally spends her work time out in the community giving talks, conducting poison prevention classes and hosting booths at health fairs.
Now, those in-person outreach activities are canceled, so “I find myself changing tactics,” said Carhuaz, who is isolating herself in her Shockoe Bottom home.
“I have exponentially increased the center’s social media presence and I even created a YouTube channel,” she said. “It is hard to be away from my co-workers, but I maintain a good amount of communication with them.”
***
Some find the shift to at-home work a good experience, despite the circumstances.
Linda Viglietti, a dispatcher for the Verizon FIOS that provides TV, landline phone and internet service, has worked for decades from an office.
But now she’s working from her Midlothian home amid the coronavirus concerns.
Viglietti likes the arrangement, saying she can sleep in an hour later than she normally does.
She also said she no longer has to drive from her home to the office in Henrico, a commute that can be 45 minutes to an hour each way.
Now Viglietti’s commute is much easier — she walks downstairs to a spare bedroom in her home that serves as her office.
“I would never retire if I could just stay and work from home like this,” Viglietti said.
There are other benefits beyond less time on the road, Viglietti said. She doesn’t have to pay a sitter to walk her dachshund, named Oscar Meyer, in the middle of the day when she normally is working at the office.
There are some downsides to working remotely, she said.
Her small home office can be a bit claustrophobic. Viglietti said her co-workers also seem to like working remotely as she does, but they still miss the camaraderie of the office.
She can still talk with co-workers on the FaceTime video chat app on iPhones when they are working, but she said that’s not the same thing as being face-to-face with her colleagues.
Mike Swain, an engineering section manager for the Virginia Department of Aviation, said his back aches a little more at his home office because he moves around less than he did at his work office.
Swain said he is at home with his 12-year-old son and his wife, Melanie, who is among the enormous number of Virginians whose jobs have temporarily vanished because of COVID-19.
“Overall we are very lucky that I am a salaried state employee and we should be financially secure even though my wife can no longer see patients as a dental hygienist,” Swain said.
“My wife and I are both avid runners and we still meet our respective friends several days a week to run, vent, and share ideas and beers — from a safe distance — on how to survive this mess,” he said.
