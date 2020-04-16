The Car Man used-car lot has been a fixture on West Broad Street in Henrico County for nearly five decades.
But Tuesday was its last day.
"The car business was good to us and gave me a lot of opportunities. It's been a great business and we enjoyed it," owner Victor Moes said. "But the car business is too hard and took too much time. It's time to move on."
His first The Car Man lot opened at West Broad Street and Pemberton Road in 1973. He moved a decade later to its current location at 7221 W. Broad St., about a mile from Interstate 64.
He figures he has sold about 15,000 vehicles during the past 47 years.
Moes, who turns 76 next week, surrendered in his dealer license on Tuesday to the state licensing board on the same day his insurance on the business ran out. He figured that was a good time to close down his business.
The used-car business, he said, increasingly has gotten more difficult to operate, even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
For instance, years ago customers came to his lot with money in hand or financing from a bank or credit union.
"When people come in today, the first question they want to know is do we finance in-house. We don’t," he said, noting that The Car Man dealt with one bank to help customers arrange financing.
When customers came in asking about in-house financing, he said that often meant they had been turned down at another car lot or they had bad credit.
"It was a hard way to run a business," he said.
Moes said he's going to continue to dabble more in his real estate business.
"I started playing with real estate as a hobby and now real estate will take me away from here," he said. "At this point in my life, I want to concentrate on the real estate business."
He owns more than a dozen properties mostly along West Broad Street from Willow Lawn to the western part of the county.
His holdings include four houses in the 8300 block of West Broad Street that make up one of the last residential sections along that stretch of the road in Henrico. Those homes should soon be demolished to make way for a commercial development.
Moes is looking to rent the former The Car Man lot located at the corner of Broad Street and Willard Road. The property is across Willard Road from West Broad Landing, where construction is underway for plans to have 200 condominiums.
His property is listed with James Ashby IV with commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.