J.C. Penney has shrunk the amount of shopping space at its two-level store in the Regency mall in Henrico County.
The department store retailer has put all departments, from women's apparel and children's clothing to housewares and men's apparel, on the upper floor. The bottom floor is closed off.
"This move allows the company to provide better customer service with all associates and customers on the same level," spokeswoman Caitlin Piper said. "Additionally, the layout allows customers to easily navigate the store and find what they need."
The 160,000-square-foot store was built in 1976.
By relocating all merchandise to one floor, the chain now has about 49,000 square feet of shoppable space, she said.
Piper didn't say what the retailer plans to do with the now vacant lower level space. The Dallas-based chain owns its building.
Penney's is the sole remaining anchor retail tenant at Regency, which is undergoing a transformation from being simply a mall into a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and entertainment.
The rest of the mall property is owned by Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of the Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, and Richmond-based The Rebkee Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.