Jean-Jacques Bakery, the European-style bakery that has operated in the heart of Carytown for more than 36 years, has closed after the husband-wife owners died this month within a day of each other.
A notice on the store in the Cary Court Park & Shop said the bakery is permanently closed. Another note says Jozef Bindas, who had owned the bakery since 2006 and worked there from the beginning, and his wife, Emmanuelle Bindas, both had died.
Jozef Bindas, who was the bakery’s master chef when it opened in December 1983, died on June 16, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his two adult daughters, Liliana Bindas and Claudia Muth.
The GoFundMe page doesn't mention Emmanuelle Bindas, who died on June 17, according to funeral home J.T. Morriss & Son's website.
The notice saying the bakery is permanently closed said it is part of the estate of Emma Bindas. James C. Yule with Don Anderson & Associates, a Colonial Heights tax and accounting firm, is listed as the administrator.
The GoFundMe campaign and the funeral home notice don't give causes of death.
The couple married in 2011.
Jean-Jacques Bakery sold pastries, breads, Italian specialties, specialty cakes and wedding cakes. The popular bakery carried more than a dozen kinds of breads including French baguettes.
Clement Denicourt opened the bakery in 1983 with aid from the owners of Bread Oven, a restaurant and bakery on Dupont Circle in Washington. Denicourt took full ownership of Jean-Jacques in 1987.
In 2006, Denicourt sold Jean-Jacques to Jozef Bindas.
“It will be the same quality and the same atmosphere,” Denicourt said in a Richmond Times-Dispatch article in 2006. “The legacy will continue.”
Bindas said in that same article that no changes were planned. “My thing is being in the back and producing things to make sure everything stays the same.”
Bindas said at the time that he was excited about owning the bakery. “I’ve always wanted to own my own place,” said Bindas, who started training as a pastry chef in his native Belgium in the mid-1960s.
"At the young age of 13, after an apprenticeship under a French master baker, he fell in love with the art of pastry and bread making. Jozef traveled the world learning from the best and came back to his hometown of Richmond and opened Jean Jacques Bakery in 1983," the GoFundMe page said. "He truly loved making beautiful and delicious treats for his local Richmond community to enjoy."
After finishing culinary school, Jozef Bindas worked as a master chef in Belgium and Germany. He began working at Jean-Jacques the same year he moved to the U.S.
His oldest daughter, Liliana, is a professional baker and pastry chef at The Federal Reserve Bank's Executive dining room. The youngest daughter, Claudia, specializes in wine and beverage sales.
"As a close friend of the family, and a fellow Carytown business owner, I am asking our friends, family, and local community to please help his daughters during this extremely difficult time by donating," Aisha Eqbal wrote on the GoFundMe campaign. "The cost of funeral expenses and preparation of a memorial service is a cumbersome financial struggle, on top of the emotional distress that they are currently going through."
Liliana Bindas said on the GoFundMe campaign that she and her sister have offered to give a percentage of the donations back to the Carytown community. "We would like to give back to Carytown. That place was like a second home to us, just as much as it was his."
