Jobless claims

Initial jobless benefit claims declined in the Richmond region for the week that ended April 11 compared with the previous week. Also shown is the four-week total claims for each locality.

Richmond: 3,291 claims last week, down from 4,740 claims the week before; four-week total is 15,605

Henrico County: 3,827 claims, down from 5,586; four-week total is 15,654

Chesterfield County: 3,919 claims, down from 5,720; four-week total is 15,828

Hanover County: 1,038 claims, down from 1,542; four-week total is 4,266

Source: Virginia Employment Commission