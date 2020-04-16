The pace at which Virginians filed jobless claim benefits eased significantly last week from the previous two weeks, but the filings are still at highly elevated levels.
The number of week-over-week unemployment claims filed in Virginia fell by 29%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
"The decrease indicates that initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, following its dizzying ascent in late March," the VEC said, noting that Virginia reported the ninth-biggest weekly decline in claims among the states.
The agency said 104,619 people filed for the benefits last week. That's down from the 147,369 people who filed in the previous week and the 112,497 claims filed during the final full week of March.
Still, 410,762 Virginians have filed for benefits in the past four weeks, which is only 67,000 fewer than the average of all initial claims filed during the last three economic recessions.
The pace of claims in the Richmond region — Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover — also declined week-over-week by 31.3%.
The region had 12,075 unemployment benefit claims filed for the week that ended April 11 compared with the 17,588 claims filed the previous week and 14,101 claims filed for the week that ended March 28.
Even so, the number of claims in the area has soared in the past four weeks to 51,353 — up from the 294 claims that were filed for the week that ended March 14 before the surge in weekly applications took place.
All four localities saw drops in the number of claims.
Chesterfield's claims fell to 3,919 or by 31.5% with 1,801 fewer claims than the previous week. The county's four-week total is 15,828 claims.
Henrico had 3,827 claims last week, or down 31.5% with 1,759 fewer claims. It had 15,654 claims in the past four weeks.
Richmond had 3,291 new claims last week, decreasing by 30.6%. Its four-week total is 15,605.
The number of week-over-week claims filed in Hanover fell 32.7 to 1,038 claims. The county had 4,266 claims in the past four weeks.
Across the United States, 5.2 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to about 22 million out of a work force of 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. The losses translate to about 1 in 7 workers.
Hey unemployment commission you still have not paid us for week ending April 4 $378 dollars and you should have added the 600 dollars from Federal Aid. Why are you screwing us..??
