More than 14,000 people filed unemployment claims in the Richmond region last week - surging 86% from the prior week.
And Virginia has logged more jobless claims in the past two weeks than it did for all of 2019.
The state reported a record 112,487 jobless claims last week as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus took a toll on the state's economy, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
The state's week-over-week claims for jobless benefits soared 14 times more for the period ending March 28 compared with the previous week, when claims surged to 46,277.
Jobless claims for the week ending March 7, before the virus hit the state's job market, was 2,054.
For the two weeks, Virginia had 158,774 jobless claims. It had 134,957 initial claims filed for all of last year.
In the Richmond region — Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover — jobless claims rose to 14,101, up from the 7,589 claims the previous week and the 294 claims for the week that ended March 14.
The city of Richmond had the largest number of jobless claims among the four localities in the region, with 4,504 claims last week and 3,070 claims the week before that.
Chesterfield had the next highest number of claims at 4,219, while Henrico had 4,145 and Hanover had 1,233 claims.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said.
Combined with last week's report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy has now suffered nearly 10 million layoffs in just the past several weeks — far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
It’s sad to think how the totally inept handling of the coronavirus by the president-impeached is undoing all the great uninterrupted years job and stock growth from President Obama’s leadership.
Time for another Democratic President to take the reigns and clean up the second national mess in a row caused by a republican president.
Tyrone it’s equally as sad how Pelosi and her thugs constantly delayed the vote for relief in order to ensure funding to support such critical and essential venues like the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
Another Democrat President? You’re not only stupid but clearly delusional.
It’s even sadder how republicans delayed final approval in the House, AFTER the Senate and House had come to agreement, because they wouldn’t agree to unanimous approval from republicans in the House and had to delay while everyone returned to Washington.
But then the president-impeached DID finally get to put his name to the most expensive package of US government socialism of the century!
Even Argentinians are pointing at Rump’s bill and claiming “ ¡Estados Unidos es socialista!”
Time for another Democratic President to come in and clean up another republican president’s failures.
