The Richmond region’s unemployment rate climbed to 11.3% in April as businesses temporarily closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, putting tens of thousands of people out of work.
The area’s jobless rate rose from 3.4% in March, just as the pandemic started, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday. The rate had been 2.6% in April 2019 — a rate that had held steady monthly for most of last year as the labor force continued to grow.
April’s jobless rate for the region is the highest it has been since at least 1990. The last time the rate hit a high was in November 2009, when it stood at 8.4%.
The region’s rate in April also was higher than the state’s 10.6% unemployment rate. But none of Virginia’s regions saw the jobless rate rise as much as it did for the U.S., which stood at 14.4% in April.
“Now with the state starting to allow more activity, we would expect to still see unemployment going up in May but to start to taper off once we get to June,” said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist at the Richmond-based research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics.
“Even though the state is allowing more businesses to open, we still have the issue of social distancing that will keep the unemployment rate in double digits to the end of this year — that is unless we see a vaccine that is widely in use before then,” she said.
More than 75,500 people in the Richmond area were counted as unemployed in April, out of a total workforce of almost 668,000. The number of unemployed is up from more than 17,500 who were jobless in the year-ago period, the government data shows.
Among the localities in the region, the city of Richmond’s jobless rate stood at 14.2% in April, while Henrico’s unemployment rate was 11.1%, Chesterfield’s rate was 10.7% and Hanover’s was 9%.
Unemployment rates rose in all of Virginia’s 12 major metropolitan areas, with Hampton Roads having the highest regional jobless rate at 12.1%.
The Richmond region’s non-farm payroll employment fell 9.6% in April compared with the year-ago period. The non-farm payroll employment fell 12.9% in the U.S. and 9% in Virginia in April compared with April 2019.
Eight of the 10 major industry sectors in the region showed employment declines in April, except for the construction industry, which saw a 1.5% increase in employment, and the finance sector, which rose 4.6%.
But the region’s leisure and hospitality sector had the largest decline with employment falling 40.4% in April compared with a year ago.
The jobless rates have not been adjusted for seasonal factors, which can cause temporary fluctuations in employment.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area’s unemployment rate in April was 12.2%, Chmura said.
The Blacksburg-Christianburg-Radford area had the state’s highest rate at 13.5%, on a seasonally adjusted basis, Chmura said, followed by Hampton Roads at 13.4%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.