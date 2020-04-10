Construction should start soon on a new kidney dialysis center at West Broad and North Thompson streets on the edge of Scott’s Addition.
The 9,100-square foot Fresenius Medical Care center will take root on the site of former Bailey Insurance Agency building at 3407 W. Broad St. The insurance building was torn down this week.
The 0.58 acre corner lot was sold in July 2018 to Thalhimer Realty Partners, the development subsidiary of commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, for $1.225 million.
The new two-level dialysis center should be completed during the fourth quarter, said Jason Guillot, a principal with Thalhimer Realty Partners.
Fresenius Medical Care operates more than 2,400 dialysis centers in the U.S., including six in the Richmond region.
The company approached Thalhimer Realty Partners about the site because Fresenius was looking for a location in Richmond to serve patients and wanted a location that had access to mass transit, Guillot said.
The Bailey Insurance Agency, which has been there since buying the 2,000-square-foot building in July 1992, moved out about a year ago.
The property, on the south side of West Broad Street, was originally a gas station. It had been home to a Virginia Federal Savings and Loan Association office from the 1950s until it closed in the late 1980s.
