With so many video-streaming services available, it’s possible that your monthly streaming bill now rivals what you were paying for cable.
Here are tips to save money and find the best services for you:
Start by making a list of networks and programs that you or others in your household watch.
To see where shows or movies that you watch are available, visit JustWatch.com. Enter the title of the show or film and the site will tell you where you can stream it, rent it or buy it, and help you find the lowest price on rentals and purchases.
Don’t overlook an old-school antenna. Antennas can serve up more channels than basic cable without the monthly bill.
But they don’t work well everywhere. To see how well you’ll be able to pick up local broadcast stations, visit www.antennaweb.org or www.tvfool.com. Enter your address or ZIP code and the site will show you which channels are available where you live and the type of antenna you’ll need to capture the signal.
If you live close to a transmitter, try the Mohu ReLeaf, a thin, flat-panel antenna that costs about $40 and mounts unobtrusively in your home. For a more powerful outdoor antenna, try the Winegard Elite 7550 (about $150).
Next, consider your options for streaming live TV as well as on-demand programming. Live television services such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV are more expensive than on-demand options.
On-demand services, from the behemoths to smaller providers such as Acorn TV ($6 a month or $60 a year) and DC Universe ($8 a month or $75 a year), offer an array of programming.
Larger brands, such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, boast expansive libraries of movies, documentaries and past seasons of TV shows; smaller providers usually focus on niche content.
Many streaming services offer a free trial — usually a week or a month — to new customers. You can use the free period to decide whether you want to subscribe or to binge the content you can’t find elsewhere.
Unlike cable providers, streaming services generally don’t require a contract. Instead, most bill monthly, leaving you to come and go as you please.
If you do most of your viewing during certain times of the year — say, during the colder months — consider subscribing seasonally.
If you only watch a few movies or shows each month, you can rent or buy episodes or films à la carte with services such as Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Redbox or Vudu.
Pricing is generally similar among services, but paying for an entire season of a show can be a better value than purchasing each episode individually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.