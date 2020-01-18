Wall Street has long been known for deal-making. But after a brisk first half in 2019, the pace and value of deals has slowed considerably.
Even so, the prospects are good for more M&A, according to research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Lower interest rates are keeping acquisition financing costs down, and although a rising stock market can make takeover targets more expensive, it can also boost buying power in cash-and-stock deals.
The fastest way to benefit from a hot M&A market is to own stock in a takeover target.
Investment firm Fidelity estimates that a target’s stock typically increases 30% by the time the deal closes. But trying to predict a purchase before it happens is like trying to find hay in a needlestack.
Instead, consider a merger arbitrage fund. After news of a sale goes public, these funds pick up stock of the company being acquired in hopes that they’ll profit on the difference between the current share price and the price when the deal closes — if it closes.
The odds of a deal falling through are slim, but the risk is real.
“The downsides in this industry are steep,” said Roy Behren, co-manager of Merger Fund (symbol MERFX). “When it comes to fund performance, it’s not the deals you are in, it’s the deals you avoid,” he says.
Behren and co-manager Mike Shannon have managed the fund, with more than $3 billion in assets, since 2007 and have a solid track record of picking winning deals.
In the past 10 years, the fund has returned an annualized 3.1% — above average for market-neutral funds — with below-average volatility.
“People invest with us because they want absolute, stable returns,” Behren said.
Consider that Merger lost a cumulative 5% in the 2007-09 bear market, compared with 55.3% for the broad market. The 2.01% expense ratio seems steep, but it compares favorably with other market-neutral funds.
Merger arbitrage exchange-traded funds follow a similar playbook but typically have lower fees and broader criteria for stock selection, which can increase risk.
The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), with just under $1 billion in assets, charges 0.77% in expenses. The fund invests in takeover targets headquartered in developed markets, focusing on firms that have profit margins exceeding a certain threshold and whose shares are highly liquid. The ETF won’t hold a stock for more than 360 days, said manager Sal Bruno.
MNA has returned 2.8% annualized since it launched in late 2009.
