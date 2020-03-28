RETIREMENT

Your pursuits can make a big difference come tax time.

Retirement might finally give you the time you need to pursue your passions.

But whether your pursuit is a business or a hobby makes a big difference come tax time.

If you’re engaged in a venture that combines elements of work and play and generates losses, you need to figure out whether your activity is a business or a hobby.

Business losses are generally deductible on Schedule C of your federal tax return. Revenue from a hobby is taxable, but you can’t write off expenses.

Taxpayers who report multiple years of losses on Schedule C, run an activity that sounds like a hobby, and have a lot of income from wages or other sources are a prime IRS audit target.

So it’s no surprise that the hobby loss rules are often litigated in the Tax Court.

The cases involve activities as varied as horse breeding, poker playing, flying antique fighter jets, collecting law enforcement badges, restoring old cars and hair braiding.

The primary test in distinguishing between a business and a hobby is whether you engage in the activity with a profit motive.

For an activity to constitute a business for tax purposes, it must be conducted with continuity and regularity and with the primary purpose of realizing income or profit.

On the profit motive test, courts look to whether the taxpayer has a good-faith objective of making a profit.

IRS regulations provide a safe harbor: If your activity generates profit in three out of every five years (or two out of seven years for horse breeding), the law presumes that you’re in business to make a profit.

If you can’t meet the safe harbor, the analysis of whether your loss-generating activity is a for-profit business gets more complicated because it’s based on each taxpayer’s situation.

The more years of large consecutive losses, the harder it is to demonstrate a profit motive unless the activity is still in its start-up stage.

And the IRS is on the hunt for taxpayers who year after year use large losses from hobby-sounding activities to help offset other income.

No one factor is solely determinative, but some factors are routinely given more weight by the courts and are within a taxpayer’s control. For example, managing and operating your activity in a businesslike manner can be extremely helpful in demonstrating an honest intent to make a profit.

What can you do to strengthen your case that you’re carrying on the activity in a businesslike manner?

Open a separate bank account and maintain good records. Keep supporting documents to substantiate all your expenses. Advertise or market your activity.

