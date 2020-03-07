While you should have acted before Dec. 31 to lock in most tax-saving financial moves, there are still a few things you can do between now and April 15 to lower your tax bill.
- Contribute to a health savings account: You have until April 15 to set up and fund a health savings account for 2019.
To qualify, you must have had an HSA-eligible insurance policy at least since Dec. 1. The policy must have had a deductible of at least $1,350 for individual coverage or $2,700 for family coverage.
You can contribute up to $3,500 to an HSA if you had single coverage or $7,000 if you had family coverage. You can contribute an additional $1,000 if you were 55 or older in 2019, or another $2,000 if you were married and both spouses were at least 55.
Contributions to an HSA will reduce your adjusted gross income. The money in your account will grow tax-free, and withdrawals used to pay qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.
- Stash money in an IRA: You also have until April 15 to contribute to an IRA for 2019.
If you’re not enrolled in a workplace retirement plan, you can deduct an IRA contribution of up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you were 50 or older in 2019.
As with HSAs, contributions to a traditional IRA will reduce your adjusted gross income on a dollar-for-dollar basis, which could also make you eligible for other tax breaks tied to your AGI.
Workers who have a company retirement plan but earn below a certain amount may qualify to deduct all or part of their IRA contributions.
For 2019, this deduction phases out for single taxpayers with AGI between $64,000 and $74,000; for married couples who file jointly, the deduction phases out between $103,000 and $123,000.
If one spouse is covered by a workplace plan but the other is not, the spouse who isn’t covered can deduct the maximum contribution, as long as the couple’s joint AGI doesn’t exceed $193,000. A partial deduction is available if the couple’s AGI is between $193,000 and $203,000.
