One of the most common fears among retirees is inflation.
After all, rising prices can eat away the value of your savings. Today’s retirees likely remember the soaring inflation of the 1970s, which averaged 7.7% annually and peaked in 1980 at 13.5%.
But instead of worrying, it’s always best to face your fears.
In fact, in the past 20 years or so, inflation has been tamer than a 12-year-old cockapoo.
The consumer price index, the government’s main inflation gauge, rose 1.7% in the 12 months ended September.
That’s a whisper of its pace from the 1970s. It’s also low in comparison with the long-term inflation rate: The CPI has gained an average 2.88% a year since 1926, according to Morningstar Direct.
Inflation forecasts are also benign. A recent survey by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank shows economists expect inflation to rise to 2.2% annually by the third quarter of 2021 and to average the same rate from 2019 through 2028.
For another gauge of expectations, peer into the Treasury market.
Consider 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS. The government adds principal to the note’s value as the CPI rises. The yield represents its return after inflation.
The 30-year TIPS yield is 0.61%, meaning you get 0.61% above inflation for 30 years if you buy at current levels. (Data is as of Nov. 12.)
Subtract the 30-year TIPS yield from the 2.39% rate on 30-year Treasuries, and you get 1.78%. In effect, that’s Wall Street’s inflation forecast. To make a 30-year TIPS purchase worthwhile, you’d need to have an inflation rate of 1.78% or higher.
While relatively few investors buy and hold 30-year Treasuries, short-term bond traders seem to be betting that inflation will be muted for the foreseeable future.
Even with low inflation expectations, it’s still reasonable to have some inflation protection in your portfolio.
For one thing, inflation is cumulative. A 2% inflation rate means that something that costs $10,000 now will cost $12,190 in a decade and $14,859 in two decades.
Kiplinger’s expects the overall inflation rate to hit 2.1% by the end of the year and the core rate — minus food and energy — to reach 2.5%.
The two biggest culprits: higher costs for shelter and medical care.
Over the long term, stocks have provided more effective inflation protection than most bond funds.
But to hedge against inflation, consider putting some of your bond allocation in TIPS funds.
Like most bond funds, they are sensitive to changing interest rates (bond prices rise when interest rates fall, and vice versa), but they do benefit from the increase in principal value when inflation rears its ugly head.
Thanks to falling rates, TIPS funds have gained 6.8% this year, according to Morningstar.
