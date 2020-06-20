Two events — a crashing stock market and the waiver of required minimum distributions in 2020 — have unexpectedly created an ideal time to convert retirement savings from a traditional individual retirement account to a Roth IRA.
Unlike traditional IRAs, withdrawals from a Roth are tax-free in retirement. The catch is that federal and state taxes are owed on the conversion amount for the year the conversion is made.
Those taxes, however, have just gotten more affordable. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average down in the first four months of 2020, a shrunken retirement savings portfolio has less to tax.
For retirees with other sources of income, there’s the added bonus of skipping a 2020 required minimum distribution from traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and similar plans.
In any other year, those distributions, which are mandatory starting at age 72 and taxed as ordinary income, would only add to your tax burden.
Retirees who don’t need their 2020 required minimum distributions should consider converting to a Roth an amount equal to that waived distribution.
“This year is an unprecedented opportunity,” says Maria Erickson, a financial adviser in Tampa, Fla. “The numbers are pretty compelling. You can reduce your tax bill by 30% to 40%.”
For people nearing retirement who are typically in their highest earning years, Roths are tantalizingly attractive savings vehicles that can seem frustratingly out of reach. For one thing, not everyone can contribute to a Roth. Some high earners and people with no earned income cannot contribute at all.
The Internal Revenue Service bases eligibility on your modified adjusted gross income and tax filing status.
If you are single and your modified adjusted gross income exceeds $139,000, or $206,000 if you’re married and file jointly, you can’t contribute to a Roth IRA.
But there are no income restrictions on contributions to traditional IRAs, nor are there any income limits or earnings requirements for Roth conversions. That means you can contribute to a traditional IRA and convert it to a Roth, a strategy known as a “backdoor” Roth IRA.
Even for high earners who are eligible to contribute, Roths aren’t always better.
Financial advisers typically recommend Roths for individuals who expect to pay higher taxes in retirement.
Because Roths are funded with after-tax dollars in exchange for tax-free retirement withdrawals, there are no tax breaks for contributions.
In the past, the ability to reduce current taxable income by contributing pre-tax dollars to a traditional IRA typically has been of greater value to high earners, whose incomes usually fall in retirement anyway.
Then in 2017, Congress slashed tax rates to their lowest levels in decades. Unless Congress intervenes, those rates will sunset at the end of 2025.
The U.S. national debt is currently at record levels. As Congress passes more relief measures to combat COVID-19 and a devastating recession, the debt is only expected to rise, increasing the odds of tax rates rising after 2025, too.
That makes the case for converting to a Roth now even more compelling for high earners, who may pay higher taxes beginning in 2026.
