Employers were quick to offer flex time and remote work options as the coronavirus pandemic spread earlier this year. And most workers have grown to like it.
A recent Gallup poll found that three out of five workers who have been doing their jobs from home would like to continue doing so as much as possible — even after health restrictions disappear.
With many employers willing to extend remote work options, this is a good time for you to build a space that’s optimized to help you stay focused and productive. Consider these upgrades:
Standing desk: ApexDesk Vortex Series 60-inch ($498). “Sitting at your desk is so 20th century,” said Lance Ulanoff, editor-in-chief at tech product review site Lifewire.com.
Ulanoff likes this wide standing desk — it has plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, mouse and other office gear. Working at a traditional desk? Give the Stand Steady Mega Standing Desk a look. At only $100, this desk topper turns any workspace into a standing desk.
Office chair: Alera Elusion Mesh Mid-Back Swivel/Tilt Chair ($150). Spending long hours sitting at a computer can cause back and neck pain. Mélanie Berliet, general manager at home products review website The Spruce, suggests this affordable model, which features a contoured seat cushion designed to relieve pressure on your legs.
Computer monitor: MSI Optix 32-inch 4K ($400). Working on a larger screen makes juggling multiple assignments a lot easier.
This monitor has a curved screen with anti-flicker and blue light reduction technologies to help reduce eyestrain and fatigue.
The caveat? “It’s not perfect,” said Justin Jaffe, a senior editor at CNET, a technology news and product review website. For example, its USB-C ports won’t power your devices, “but a 32-inch 4K display for $400 is a superb value,” he said.
All-in-one printer: Epson XP-6100 ($150). This all-in-one inkjet printer lets you copy, scan and print documents from your phone or computer. “It’s easy to set up, has a reasonably compact footprint, and delivers good-enough photos,” Jaffe said.
Wi-Fi extender: TP-Link RE360 ($30). This range extender is “far and away the best value on the market,” Jaffe said. The device is inexpensive, fast, reliable, works with just about every router out there and is easy to use.
