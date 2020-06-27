You may have developed a habit of ordering in while sheltering in place, or you may have grown accustomed to having your groceries delivered to your front door.
Nearly one-third of U.S. households shopped for groceries online in March, for instance.
Usually, those conveniences come at a premium, but you can find some great deals to help feed your food-delivery hankerings.
Free grocery deliveries: Amazon Fresh grocery delivery is free for Prime members.
Don’t mind buying in bulk? Boxed, a delivery service that sells foods, wine and household products, offers free delivery and no membership fees on all orders greater than $79.
Credit card perks: With some Chase cards, such as Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Freedom, cardholders are eligible for $60 in annual credits for food-delivery service DoorDash, as well as a free DoorDash Plus membership, which features free delivery from select restaurants.
Amex Gold cardholders receive up to $120 in annual dining credits at food-delivery services Grubhub and Seamless.
If you’re partial to Uber Eats, Uber Visa cardholders earn 5% cash back on all orders through the app, as well as 3% cash back on restaurant purchases.
Deals on prepared meals: Meal kits such as Blue Apron and Hello Fresh have been around for years, but they require you to cook.
If you’d prefer to simply heat up prepared meals, you can try a number of oven-ready meal services — and many of them offer rewards to new customers.
Freshly provides single-serving meals that heat up in the microwave in minutes, and it frequently offers deals for newcomers. In May, for example, it offered $60 off the first five orders.
Or try Home Chef, which offers prepared meals that come in oven-safe trays; new members receive $100 off their first four boxes.
Don’t forget Fido: Pet Plate, which has no delivery fees, will drop off dog food that comes in convenient pre-portioned cups.
Chewy, a pet food and supplies delivery service, offers free shipping on orders over $49 and up to 10% off select brands when you sign up for its repeat delivery service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.