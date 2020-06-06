Many lenders are providing relief to customers as millions of workers file for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some relief is required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, while other assistance is available for the asking.
According to a survey from LendingTree, 91% of those who asked for a break on their mortgage or credit card payment because of coronavirus-related circumstances got one. The key word is asked.
With the exception of federal student loans, you generally have to contact your lender to get relief.
Reach out to your lender before you miss a payment.
The CARES Act includes a requirement that lenders report your account as current to the credit bureaus if you are affected by consequences of the pandemic and are current on your account when you enter an agreement to defer payments or use some other accommodation.
The rule applies to agreements made between Jan. 31, and the later of 120 days after March 27, or 120 days after the end of the national emergency regarding the coronavirus.
To ensure that your credit reports don’t reflect negative information that shouldn’t be there, you can visit www.annualcreditreport.com to get a free copy of your report from each bureau. Normally, a new report is available only every 12 months, but through April 2021, you can get a report weekly.
If you work out an agreement with your lender, get confirmation of the terms in writing, and make sure that you understand them.
Your lender may, for example, temporarily reduce your payment or allow you to skip some payments but expect you to later cover the amount that you missed, either all at once or through extended or increased payments. And interest may still accrue on your balance while payments are paused.
As the end of the relief period nears, if you don’t think your circumstances will improve enough to return to your regular payment schedule, ask the lender if you qualify for an extended program, says Bruce McClary, with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.
The CARES Act also includes protections for homeowners with federally backed mortgages.
If you’re suffering financial hardship related to the pandemic, you can request up to 180 days of forbearance — a temporary suspension or reduction of payments — plus one extension of up to 180 days. Lenders can’t add extra fees, penalties or interest during the forbearance.
If your mortgage is not federally backed, relief is at your lender’s discretion — unless your state has its own forbearance requirements — but many institutions are offering it.
Major credit card issuers are generally offering relief. Chase allows customers to delay up to three payments, and Citi will waive minimum payments and late fees for up to two statement cycles.
If your credit card bills are unmanageable, ask your issuer what’s available through its hardship program, such as a lower interest rate or reduced or suspended payments.
