No one needs to tell you why you should have life insurance: If you die and your family or anyone who depends on you for support could no longer count on your income, life insurance would replace that income.
In addition to deciding on the coverage amount, you’ll need to decide whether to buy a whole life or term life policy.
Whole life (often called cash-value or permanent life insurance) provides coverage for life and has an investing component that allows you to take a loan against the policy. The downside: Compared with term coverage, it’s expensive, especially in the early years of the policy.
Term life provides coverage for a period of time — typically five, 10 or 20 years — without the investment and loan bells and whistles. Another advantage: Term life policies typically cost far less than whole life.
For most people, term insurance makes the most sense and gives you the most protection for your money.
A trusted insurance agent might be able to make a compelling case for buying cash-value insurance.
To counteract the argument that with cash-value insurance you reap generous rewards after you’ve held a policy for a number of years, term proponents urge consumers to buy term and invest the difference in premiums.
How much do you need? Rules of thumb — such as buying coverage equal to seven to 10 times your annual pre-tax income — and calculators provided by the insurance industry are a handy starting point.
A more reliable approach is to add up the income your family would need to cover ongoing expenses as long as they need it; the estimated cost of sending your kids to college; your debts; and final expenses at death.
Then subtract savings, college funds and other life insurance policies.
Finally, adjust the amount to reflect your situation. For example, you might want to increase coverage if a stay-at-home parent provides childcare.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, similar policies often have annual premiums that differ by hundreds of dollars a year. You can get preliminary quotes from multiple insurers using websites such as AccuQuote.com, LifeQuotes.com and Policygenius.com.
How much you’ll pay for a policy depends on your age, gender, health and family history. Insurers generally ask about your height, weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and any medical issues, and they will often require a medical exam. Some will also factor in your driving record, credit history and any risky hobbies.
If an insurance company quotes a steep rate because of your risk profile, shop around. Some insurers charge much more than others for similar health conditions.
You might already get life insurance as a benefit from your job, and you might be able to buy extra coverage through your employer without a medical exam. That could be a good deal if you have health issues, but if you’re in good health you can usually buy a policy elsewhere for less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.