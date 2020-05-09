A Roth IRA has always provided a great way to pass wealth on to the next generation, but a law enacted in late 2019 has made this legacy even more valuable.
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act changed the rules for adult children and other nonspouse heirs who inherit traditional IRAs.
Instead of stretching required minimum distributions over their lifetimes, they must deplete the accounts within 10 years of the original owner’s death.
Since those required minimum distributions are taxable, that could cost them years of tax-free growth and force them to pay taxes when they’re at their peak earning years.
If you have a large traditional IRA you’d like to leave to your children, you can lighten their tax bill by converting some of the money in your IRA to a Roth.
Inherited Roths also must be cleaned out within 10 years, but those distributions are tax-free. That means heirs could wait until the 10th year to deplete the account and enjoy nine years of tax-free growth.
But before leaving a Roth to your children, consider the consequences:
- You’ll have to pay taxes on any money you convert, and you can’t change your mind.
You can’t roll over required minimum distributions to a Roth. If you’re required to take required minimum distributions, you must take your annual withdrawal before you convert any money in your IRA to a Roth.
You can’t take your required minimum distribution and then convert that amount to a Roth, says Ed Slott, founder of IRAHelp.com.
For that reason, it’s usually a good idea to convert money from an IRA to a Roth before you have to start taking required minimum distributions, Slott says.
The SECURE Act gives you a little more time to do that: Anyone who didn’t turn 70 ½ by the end of 2019 can now delay taking required minimum distributions from 401(k)s and traditional IRAs until the year they turn 72.
- There’s no age limit on making contributions to a new Roth or one you already have, as long as you have earned income.
If you’re retired and have a part-time job, for example, you could invest in a Roth. You can’t contribute more than you earned, so if you want to contribute the maximum — $7,000 for individuals age 50 and older — you must have at least that much in earnings. There are also income cutoffs for Roth IRAs.
The SECURE Act eliminated an age cap on contributions to traditional IRAs, so if you’re 70 ½ or older and have earned income, you have that option, too.
But if your goal is to leave the account to your children, the Roth is the better choice.
