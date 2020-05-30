While you’re sheltering in place, it’s a good time to expand your mind or tone your physique. These online promotions can make your time at home more bearable. Best of all, they’re free.
Yoga With Adriene offers online yoga videos for gentle but invigorating at-home practice. Every month features a new themed yoga calendar and a playlist of videos. You can explore the full video library at the Yoga With Adriene YouTube channel and at YogaWithAdriene.com. Or try the CorePower Yoga YouTube channel for a video library of a more energized yoga practice, as well as free daily streams while studios are closed.
Peloton is offering 90 days of free access to its exercise app, which is usually $12.99 a month or accessible only to Peloton Bike and Tread owners. You can use your own equipment with cycling and treadmill workouts in the app and enjoy many other equipment-free workouts. Available for download at the Apple App Store, Google Play and at the Amazon App Store, the Peloton fitness program has both live and on-demand classes with a mix of running, strength, toning, cycling, yoga, meditation and outdoor workouts. To avoid being charged on your credit card, cancel your subscription before the promotion expires.
The Nike Training Club (NTC) App for iOS and Android offers more than 185 free workouts when you sign up and become a member, and you can access the premium features for a limited time at no charge as well. Premium features include full programs led by trainers, 150 exclusive workouts, and nutrition and wellness guidance.
Barnes & Noble offers opportunities to chat with other readers about a monthly selection at www.bn.com/h/book-club. Or consider exploring the library of free content on the Kindle Reading App for iOS, Android and Google Play or the Kindle Cloud Reader at www.read.amazon.com (search free Kindle books). You don’t need a Kindle to access the free library. You can also find a selection of free audiobooks via the Audible App for iOS, Android and Windows at www.audible.com.
The Met’s Live in HD series is available for streaming every evening at www.metopera.org. The schedule includes complete performances from the past 14 years. Each production is available for 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. the next day.
