Local Kroger employees drove in a car caravan nearly 20 vehicles long past three of the grocery chain’s Henrico County stores on Wednesday, demanding that the company restore an hourly hazard pay bump the workers initially received for working during the coronavirus pandemic.
They honked their horns as they rolled past the Kroger store at The Corner at Short Pump shopping center across from Short Pump Town Center to call attention to fact that the retailer last month ended its $2 an hour extra “hero pay” for employees.
The mobile protest, which was organized by the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 400, headed 4 miles down West Broad Street to another Kroger at 9480 W. Broad St. before ending the trek at the Kroger on Eastridge Road near Regency mall.
They drove with posters attached to their vehicles that said “Hero Pay is the WAY!!” and “Pay Us! Pay Us! Pay Us!”
“With all we’re going through, we really deserve the hero pay. I mean we’ve been out there every day on the front lines,” said Harry Hiter, an employee at the Short Pump store who took part in the protest. “Two dollars [extra an hour] is not much to ask for what we’ve been going through.”
Charmaine Brown, a bookkeeper at the Kroger store at Broad and Lombardy streets in Richmond, said the hazard pay — which workers said amounted to an extra $40 to $100 a week — helped cover added costs such as a higher water bill from having to wash her clothes so often.
“There were days I got home. I got scared. I literally had to take all my clothes off at the front door and spray it with Lysol before I would enter my home because I don’t want to spread anything,” Brown said.
The union also organized similar protests at Kroger stores in Charlottesville, Virginia Beach and other locations in Virginia and West Virginia on Wednesday.
Workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — have tested positive for COVID-19, the company has confirmed.
At least nine Richmond-area retail worker have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. The number of local store clerks testing positive could be higher; some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
An employee at the Publix grocery store at the Short Pump Crossing shopping center in Henrico tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Tuesday. Three other Publix grocery store employees have tested positive since early April — at the Publix store in the White Oak Village shopping center, at The Shops at Stratford Hills, and at the Colonial Square Shopping Center.
Kroger officials have said the chain has undertaken a series of steps to protect workers and customers, including the installation of plexiglass partitions at cash registers and supplying employees with personal protective equipment.
Kroger gave the hazard pay from March 29 though May 16 to provide extra cash for the employees. They also instituted temporary bonuses for employees including a “Thank You Pay” bonus of $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time associates that the grocery store company announced last month.
“Kroger has invested more than $800 million to reward and safeguard associates since March,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, which includes the 18 Richmond-region stores. “We will continue to safeguard our associates’ health and well being and recognize their work”
