Kroger is now requiring all its employees to wear masks while working.
That requirement took effect last Saturday, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic division, which includes the 18 stores in the Richmond region.
"We have provided masks for all our store associates to wear, and as of Saturday April 25, Kroger Mid-Atlantic associates are required to wear them in locations where they are not already mandated," she said in a statement. "As an essential business, we’ve been balancing our most urgent priority to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers with open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain, so that our communities always have access to fresh, affordable food and products."
Kroger previously had recommended employees wear masks while doing their jobs. Kroger officials said they have also installed plexiglass partitions at the cash registers, limited store capacities and taken a series of other steps to protect employees and customers.
Kroger joins other chains, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Publix and The Fresh Market, that have been made it mandatory for employees to wear face coverings.
The requirement for face masks comes as at least seven Richmond-area grocery store workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month.
Three employees work at Publix stores, three work at Kroger stores and one works at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village.
The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
