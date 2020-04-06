Kroger, the nation's largest traditional supermarket retailer, will limit the number of shoppers inside its stores starting Tuesday.
The Cincinnati-based retailer said it is taking the steps at its more than 2,500 stores across the country to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Kroger said it will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code's calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
Under Kroger's new reduced capacity limits, the company said the number of shoppers will be allowed in the store is one person per 120 square feet. A standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet.
The company did not provide an explanation of what the new capacity limits would mean at a typical store in the 60,000 to 75,000 square foot range.
"Kroger's introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations.
The chain said it will use the QueVision technology system, which uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, to help each store figure out the new capacity limits.
The new limits is one of the measures Kroger has taken over the last couple of weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other initiatives include adding plexiglass partitions at the checkout registers and encouraging employees to wear protective masks and gloves.
The chain also has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to further support physical distancing. Those tests are not being done in the chain's 18 stores in the Richmond region.
Other grocery chains also are limiting the number of shoppers.
Florida-based Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, said its store managers have the discretion to limit the number of customers and employees at any one time in the store in order to practice social distancing, a spokeswoman said. "Store managers handle the surges in volume throughout the day to best serve our customers and communities," the spokeswoman said.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said it will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly about 20% of the average store’s capacity.
To oversee the restriction, workers will mark a queue at a single-entry door, and direct arriving customers there, where they’ll be admitted one by one.
Target said it will monitor store traffic and limiting the number of customers inside stores, when needed. Occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store's specific square footage, the chain said.
Home Depot said last week that it has started to limit the number of customers allowed into stores at one time to 100.
