Roses are red, violets are blue. Giving Valentine’s gifts to a co-worker can cause a “me too.”
Valentine’s Day each year presents a new opportunity for slip-ups and harassment complaints.
The National Retail Federation reports that the upward trend on spending for Valentine’s Day is more focused on pets than anything else. That’s a positive turn for the workplace.
For anyone considering what to give a co-worker, boss or client for Valentine’s Day, there is a very simple solution — nothing.
Valentine’s Day by definition is a holiday dedicated to love and romance, with candy hearts boasting messages such as “Luv ya,” “Marry me,” “Kiss me” and “You’re Sweet.”
It is tempting to view Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to send a note of appreciation to a peer or subordinate. Consider sending this message any other day of the year, just not on Valentine’s Day.
It’s creepy and weird to associate Valentine’s Day with appreciation for a colleague.
Some people see the day as an opening to let that special guy in accounting know just how you’ve felt for the last eight months.
Today is not the day to try to start an office romance. In fairness, there is rarely a good day to start an office romance.
In fact, there exists no logical rationale for giving a Valentine’s gift to someone at work. Even if you consider them friends, too, they are not your lovers.
Examples of items that should not be given on Valentine’s Day include cards, notes, candy, flowers, perfume, wine, alcohol and jewelry.
Don’t leave a message with a suggestive innuendo on a colleague’s desk. Don’t send a text with a heart emoji. Don’t post a Facebook message to your colleague.
Some people might feel lured into giving a peer or subordinate a gift for Valentine’s Day.
A lawsuit filed several years ago claimed that the manager received a card from her subordinate that was inappropriate, but the subordinate claimed that manager told him he had to give her a Valentine’s gift and card.
If someone brings in candy hearts with love messages, don’t touch them. Don’t talk about them.
I had a case where someone made an erotic sentence using the candy hearts while the employee was away at lunch on Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day also can trigger a host of allergy issues.
Keep in mind that many employees are highly sensitive and allergic to flowers and perfumes. If you are considering sending your loved one flowers to his or her office, consider flowers that will not cause an allergic reaction. You wouldn’t want your loved one to be responsible for a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
If an employer feels obligated to do something fun on the holiday, the world will likely not end if you bring in pink frosted donuts for the office and put them in the break room.
Other than this type of celebration, the office is not the place to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
