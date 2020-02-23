Black history month comes to a close this week, but diversifying the workplace should be an ongoing conversation, effort and opportunity.
Under federal law, people of color enjoy the same rights and obligations as any other employee. Diversifying the workplace isn’t about legal rights — those already exist.
Despite laws, there still is unacceptable conduct toward black workers.
For example, earlier this month the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that a company in Illinois agreed to settle a race discrimination and harassment case.
In the case, a black male employee suffered racial slurs and negative comments about black people. He also discovered a noose hanging in the warehouse and was told to put his head in it. The manager allegedly saw the mistreatment and did nothing to stop it.
It’s hard to image that in 2020 this type of treatment could still occur.
In addition to the laws and decades of diversity and inclusion programs, people of color still lack the representation in white-collar positions and are virtually absent from some industries and in executive ranks.
According to current data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau, Caucasians make up 76.5% of the population and 78% of the workforce, while Black or African Americans constitute 13.4% of the population and 13% of the workforce.
While the 5.9% black unemployment rate in December is higher than the national jobless rate of 3.5% for that month, unemployment for black workers remains the lowest since BLS began reporting the statistics in 1972.
According to BLS, 28% of the black labor force works in the education and health services industries, compared to 23% of the national average. An added 20% works in retail trade, and 10% in leisure and hospitality. BLS reports that employed black workers are less likely to work in professional and business services, manufacturing and construction.
While progress has been made, only 27% of black workers have attained a bachelor’s or advanced degree compared to the overall population rate of 36%.
Even when comparing similar educational achievements of workers age 25 and older, BLS reports that black workers earn about $300 less per week than the national average for those earning their bachelor’s and advanced degrees.
To establish parity, employers need to be intentional about outreach to a diverse group of talent and to be a champion for increasing diversity and inclusion in their organization.
Recognizing that preferences in hiring or quotas remain illegal, hiring managers should always be working to expand their network on LinkedIn, professional sites and associations.
Organizations also should develop mentoring programs to grow their talent internally. In doing so, avoid paring women with women and minorities within minorities.
When I joined a law firm I didn’t want the part-time female lawyer as my mentor — I preferred the successful male partner in the corner officer. Minorities don’t want the “minority” experience.
Managers should look for opportunities to tap into and promote minority employees but should avoid doing things that inherently create divisiveness in an organization.
Sometimes organizations try to establish what some call affinity groups or segregate groups by their demographics. While well-intentioned, they frequently only serve to divide the workplace and create more separation.
Throughout the year, organizations should be intentional and keep the conversation and dialogue at the top of every strategic initiative.
