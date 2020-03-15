A few weeks ago, I wrote about the need for employers to prepare for the unlikely event that the coronavirus would impact the workplace.
What a difference a few weeks makes. Many states have now declared states of emergency because of the virus, and schools and colleges are cancelling classes or returning students home to take classes online. The term social distancing has become part of our daily conversation.
Employers have many questions about how this virus is going to affect their workplaces. Several specific measures can be taken immediately by employers:
- Establish a handshake-free workplace: In general, make it a no-touching rule at work.
- Consider handwashing stations: While all employers have bathrooms where hands can be washed, some have doors or spigots with handles, which is a problem if an employee touches these places before washing.
- Determine which employees can work remotely: Now is the time to ensure that any employee who can telework has the capabilities to do so. Employers will need to determine if employees have proper computer systems, security and a safe work environment.
- Set expectations for employees who are cleared to work remotely. At a minimum, they need to remain on a set schedule and notify their managers what they plan to accomplish.
- Be more generous with sick time: If employees feel sick, they should stay home. If they feel well enough to work but fear they could spread an illness, they should work remotely, if possible. Since these are unusual times, consider waiving the requirement that employees use their sick leave if they are sick, even if they do not have the virus.
- Understand the legal rights: Employees who contract this illness will likely have the right to time off under the Family Medical Leave Act. If a spouse, child or parent of your employee contracts the virus, your employee who qualifies for FMLA will be entitled to time off to care for the spouse, child or parent.
- Don’t panic: Keep up with the recommendations provided by the CDC and the state’s health department. The safety of your workers, customers and others as well as the need to stop the spread of this illness should be priority while also balancing the need to meet customer and business demands.
