Martha Graydon is about to write the last chapter of her Midlothian Book Exchange story.
Graydon is retiring.
She also is selling the used bookstore in the Village Marketplace Shopping Center in Chesterfield County.
If she has no viable buyers by July 1, she plans to start liquidating merchandise - about 90,000 used books ranging from romance novels to historical topics - to be able to close the store by late August, when her lease expires.
"I'm ready to retire," Graydon said. "I am not going out of business for some financial reason. But I am going to close the store if I can not find a buyer."
Graydon, 53, has worked at the store since it opened in 1986 and worked off and on at her aunt's bookstore for six years before that. She wants to pursue other interests, including catching up on her reading.
"I am not just bailing. This has taken a tremendous amount of consideration. We do have thousands and thousands of customers. We have repeat business. We have made a lot of friends," she said. "If God is smiling and the planets are aligned properly, we will have a buyer. I really really don't want to close the doors."
Her parents, Maude and Dale Kerby, founded the Midlothian Book Exchange in 1986.
"While I was in college, she stole my books out of my room to start the bookstore," Graydon said. "They were retiring and they always had in the back of their mind to open a bookstore. This was going to give my mom and dad something to do - as a hobby."
But nearly 34 years later, the Midlothian Book Exchange is still operating and is somewhat of a landmark along that stretch of Midlothian Turnpike.
"We did not set out to become an institution. All we did was unlock the doors every morning. It was our customers who have put us on the map. They have been loyal and dedicated to us. It will be heartbreaking for me to walk away," she said.
The business has had its ups and downs over the years, but she said the shop is profitable.
There are avenues that a new owner could explore to expand the business, she said. "But I didn't want to have a coffee shop or have a stronger internet presence."
The original store opened on the south side of Midlothian Turnpike in a strip shopping center, basically across the street from the current store. In 1993, it moved about 200 yards west of its first location.
Midlothian Book Exchange relocated to its current spot at 13198 Midlothian Turnpike in 1997. The store was as big as 8,400 square feet, but Graydon reduced the size to 7,200 square feet about five years ago.
The store operates on trade-ins for its inventory and gives those customer credits for those books. Customers bringing in books receive a one-fourth of the list price in shopping credit, which can be used towards half of that person's total purchase.
The used books are typically sold at half of the list price.
